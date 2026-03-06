Tichina Arnold secures first-look deal with CBS

Actress, director, and producer Tichina Arnold has something new up her sleeve. While celebrating two decades with CBS, the “Martin” star inked a first-look deal with the network’s studios and her production company, Queens Light Productions.

“I am extremely excited to have a first look deal with CBS Studios,” Arnold told Deadline. “My sister Zenay and I started a company called Queens Light, and it’s amazing to continue working creatively with a studio and team that we’ve already been part of for so long.”

The news comes shortly after Arnold and the “The Neighborhood” cast wrapped the hit sitcom after eight seasons, an experience the actress says taught her a lot about the industry.

“It taught me that my growth in this industry was needed at this very time. What made the experience so special was that everyone genuinely wanted to be there – it was the perfect storm and perfect mix of people, as if God-ordained,” she explained. “To have felt that level of camaraderie and love on the show is something truly special. You can’t beat it – and I don’t think anything else will ever match it.”

“As heartbreaking and bittersweet as it is, be grateful. We got to experience each other on a level that very few people in this business ever get to. When you lead with gratitude, it softens the sadness,” she added.

Now, “The Neighborhood” star says she has some exciting new projects up in the works.

“I have a few projects that I’m working on. One project I’m not going to say because the last time I said it, it happened, but it didn’t happen with me, so I’m not going to put it out there yet. But it’s a project about a very prominent woman and singer who had a very interesting life. So I’m going to revisit that, but will leave you on a cliffhanger until I can share more.”