Jayson Tatum says he’s returning ‘without fear’ as Celtics star shines in first game after devastating injury

After nearly a year away from the court, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is stepping back into the game with confidence and gratitude.

The six-time All-Star made his return Friday (Mar. 6) versus the Dallas Mavericks, 10 months after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon that sidelined him last spring.

A comeback that marks one of the most emotional moments of his career.

Speaking about the long road to recovery, Tatum acknowledged that the journey tested him both physically and mentally. But even with the uncertainty that comes with returning from a major injury, he says fear isn’t part of the equation.

“I was born to do this,” the 28-year-old told PEOPLE while reflecting on the moment he finally returned to the court.

The injury he suffered during the 2025 NBA postseason forced the Celtics forward into months of rehabilitation and patience. Recovery included stretching, where he had to relearn basic movements before gradually returning to basketball activities.

While doctors medically cleared him earlier this year, Tatum reportedly took additional time to make sure he was mentally ready for the grind of NBA competition again.

Throughout the process, he leaned heavily on his support system, including family and his young son, Deuce, who helped keep his perspective grounded during the long recovery.

After months of rehabilitation and one of the quickest returns to the court after an Achilles injury, the Celtics star finished his first game on Friday night with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. In other words, a game where he did just about everything, even if his shot didn’t fall as often as he hoped.

Tatum says the opportunity to step back on the court “feels right.”

Watch his recovery journey in Chapter 4 of his “The Quiet Work” series