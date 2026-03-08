Amy Luciani accuses husband Dwight Howard of using drugs and says CPS has removed daughter from home

In an emotional video, “Love and Hip Hop” alum Amy Luciani says that her husband, former NBA star Dwight Howard, had his daughter taken from their home by Child Protective Services. Through tears, she accused Howard of using drugs and said that she and his children have protected him from authorities in the past.

“My marriage has landed me in a very dangerous position,” Luciani said. “My stepdaughter was just taken by CPS because of her father. CPS, police have been here three times in less than three months, and I stood in it by my husband—even though I was scared for my own self. Whatever he wanted me to say, whatever it was—I’m thinking this is my husband.”

One of the more disturbing parts of Luciani’s video was when she said that Howard had forced his 12-year-old son to cover for him about his drug use, and she caught him “coaching” the son to do it. She even holds up a bag and a vial filled with a white powdery substance to stress her point.

“This is what I’m f**king losing my marriage to,” she said, pouring the substance into her hand.

Page Six reported that Luciani, whose name is Amber Rose Howard, filed for divorce from the Basketball Hall of Famer in July of last year after they had been married for six months. The two went public with their relationship in Dec. 2024 and tied the knot a month later in Jan. 2025. She now says that she stayed in the relationship because she was pressured by others.

“I had everybody around me saying—even after I tried to divorce him the first time—everybody around me saying ‘You can’t leave your husband this soon, you said through sickness through health, you said through good or bad.’ That’s why I came back, but this has gone way too far. It’s not even about me, it’s about the kids.”



She said, “I told everybody, ya’ll gotta help him, he is spiraling. I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it. I was gon’ run out the door, I was gon’ leave him. But everybody told me, ‘Don’t leave him, he’s struggling.’ I stayed, but now we got the police involved.”

Howard has not spoken about these accusations. But one of his former girlfriends, Royce Reed, responded to Luciani’s videos.