Cardi B to make her Essence Festival debut alongside Brandy & Monica, Patti LaBelle and more

The countdown to Essence Festival of Culture is officially on. And in honor of Women’s History Month, organizers are giving fans an early taste of what’s to come in 2026—starting with a lineup led entirely by women.

On Monday (Mar. 9), the festival, presented by Coca-Cola, unveiled the first wave of performers for its 2026 Evening Concert Series at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. And true to the spirit of celebrating women’s contributions across music and culture, the initial roster reads like a who’s-who of powerhouse performers.

The Wave 1 lineup includes Cardi B, who will make her long-awaited Essence Festival debut, alongside fellow first-timer Latto. R&B favorites Kehlani and legendary duo Brandy and Monica are also set to take the stage, while the incomparable Patti LaBelle will appear fresh off the heels of her upcoming Queens Tour, which wraps May 31.

Monica confirmed the news on social media, sharing a photo of herself and Brandy following their wildly successful reunion tour earlier this year. “@brandy and I are SO happy to announce that WE #Bronica are headlining @Essence Festival 2026…on Saturday, July 4th,” she wrote, encouraging fans to grab their tickets early.

Every year, waves of women (and men) make their way to New Orleans for the iconic festival that honors and celebrates the various layers of Black culture. Though the festival has recently faced criticism from attendees and has recently made headlines for allegedly failing to pay contractors, things seem to be back on track as Essence Festival of Culture says it “has agreements in place to pay all contractors for work on last year’s festival,” as reported by Nola.com.

As excitement continues to bubble up for the renowned festival taking place on July 3–5, fans can purchase tickets here.