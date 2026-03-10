Don Lemon has advice for how to handle the ‘bullies’ in power today: ‘Don’t be afraid’

When it comes to the powers that be and what he sees as their continued persecution of queer and other marginalized communities, Don Lemon has some advice: “Punch them in the nose.”

While walking the red carpet on Thursday, March 5, at the 37th annual GLAAD Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the 60-year-old veteran journalist, who was attending as a presenter, spoke with Out magazine about how people should handle what he called today’s “bullies.”

“Don’t be afraid. They want you to be afraid. The way that you combat a bully is to stand up to them. The metaphorical thing is to punch them in the nose. If someone is trying to intimidate you, you have to take a stand and show them you’re not afraid,” Lemon told the outlet.

Don Lemon speaks onstage during the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD)

His comments come on the heels of a high-profile arrest after covering an ICE protest in a church in Minneapolis in January. Lemon and several other reporters, including multiple Black journalists, were detained despite the First Amendment protections afforded to the press.

“I know that folks think I’m brave. I don’t know what that means. I’m just doing what I believe is right,” Lemon said of the conversation surrounding the arrest. “The First Amendment is extremely important to me. It’s the bedrock of our Constitution. Without the First Amendment, which includes the freedom of the press, everything else crumbles.”

He added a reminder for all journalists, but especially queer journalists of color, that their job is protected by the U.S. Constitution.

“Stand in that and just do your thing,” he encouraged. “Be strong. Be excellent. Work hard and be fearless. Remember, part of it is reporting on what is happening without fear or favor.”

While the awards ceremony took place earlier this month, fans can watch it on Hulu beginning March 21.