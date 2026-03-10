Indoor Football League player Jordan Jones killed after breaking up a bar fight in Georgia

The Indoor Football world is reeling after it lost one of its own to gun violence over the weekend.

On Saturday (Mar. 7), Jordan Jones was shot and killed in a parking lot outside the bar where he worked as security in Acworth, Georgia, after he had attempted to de-escalate an assault between a man and a woman. He was 28.

According to the Acworth Police Department, officers were dispatched to Saddle Bar in response to a shooting that occurred in the wee hours around 2:42 AM on Saturday. When they arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid.

He was eventually transported to the Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Law enforcement said Jones broke up a fight involving Daniel Di Vonne Parsons and a woman. At some point after the fight was defused, Parsons, 25, allegedly retrieved a firearm and shot Jones. Parsons has since been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional details are available at this time,” APD said.

Jones, who first made a name for himself on the football field in high school, went on to become a standout athlete at the University of West Alabama from 2016 to 2019 before turning professional in the Indoor Football League in the early 2020s. Following his death, friends and former teammates remembered him as a “gentle giant” and a “big brother” figure, saying they are devastated by the loss.

“He was a hero. He was a gentle giant. He lit up the room when he walked in. He was a big guy, so you knew if anybody needed help, he was going to be the one to step in,” K’Maron Patterson told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Before his death, Jones was set to join the Michigan Arsenal, a pro arena football team, for their upcoming training camp. Owner George Bradford also shared a statement with FOX 5 offering his thoughts and prayers.

“Jordan was a remarkable young man whose talent, drive, and character stood out from the moment we connected with him,” he said. “We were truly looking forward to welcoming him to our training camp and watching him grow within our organization.”

Another friend, Dijon Joseph, speaking to the same outlet, added, “The impact he made on my life is something that is always going to resonate with me for the rest of my life. It’s never going to change. I’ll never stop thinking about him.”

The Indoor Football League also released a statement calling him a “talented” player.

“The Indoor Football League mourns the tragic passing of former All-IFL linebacker Jordan Jones. A talented player and respected competitor, Jordan left a lasting mark on the league and those who had the privilege of knowing him,” they wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and teammates.”