Solange Knowles shines in new, nearly sold-out Moon Shoe Jacquemus X Nike collab

Jacquemus and Nike are teaming up once again to bring their popular Moon Shoe back for spring, and this time they’ve tapped the ethereal multidisciplinary artist Solange Knowles to front the campaign.

On Monday, March 9, the latest drop and its accompanying campaign were unveiled, introducing the silhouette in three new colorways with a subtle ballet twist and starring the 39-year-old artist.

The campaign images featuring the “A Seat at the Table” artist reflect the understated minimalist stripped-back style of the shoe.

In one shot, the singer sits in a crisp white button-down and white socks, wearing the brown version of the sneaker, her hair styled in a voluminous natural fro. In another image, evoking the look of a sporty ballerina, Knowles wears ballet-pink tights with delicate ribbons, paired with the pink sneakers.

“Three years ago, when I first visited the Nike archives, I discovered an iconic piece, the Moon Shoe, timeless and modern in its simplicity and execution,” Simon Porte Jacquemus told WWD in a recent statement. “I immediately saw an opportunity to write a new story and reinterpret it in our own way.”

Jacquemus’ reinterpretation keeps the spirit of the original Nike Moon Shoe while refining it with the French designer’s signature minimalism, subtly tapping into the ballet-Pilates girl aesthetic seen everywhere lately, from high heels reimagined as pointe shoes to the return of flats that resemble ballet slippers. The sneaker features a lightweight nylon upper with leather accents that nod to its classic track heritage, while small design touches introduce a ballet-inspired softness.

Anchoring the look is the shoe’s signature waffle sole, the textured underfoot detail that made the original silhouette famous.

The release marks the latest installment in Nike and Jacquemus’ ongoing partnership. Last fall, the collaborators first revived the Moon Shoe in black, university red, and white colorways, a drop that swiftly sold out. The newest release appears to be on the same track.

All three colorways—brown, pink, and sail—launched on Jacquemus’ website on March 9 for $180. The brown version is already completely sold out, while limited sizes remain available in the pink and sail styles. But fret not, those hoping to snag a pair can still join a waitlist for sold-out styles, and both the brown and Sail colorways are set to release on Nike’s SNKRS app on March 16.