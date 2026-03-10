To whom it may concern…Jill Scott is going on tour!

Jill Scott is back and sharing her comforting, soulful sound with the world. As fans relish her recently released, highly anticipated album “To Whom It May Concern,” Scott plans to elevate the live listening experience on her upcoming tour. This week, the soulful songstress announced the To Whom This May Concern World Tour.

“Beautiful People!! You have had time to digest the new music, and now it is time to experience the full vision,” she wrote on her website, revealing the 36-date tour. From Nashville, Tennessee, to Capetown, South Africa, the “Golden” singer says her “heart is glowing” with excitement.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 4 in the U.S. After crossing the country, Scott will bring her talents to the United Kingdom on September 29, before hitting multiple European stops. And finally, she will wrap the tour in South Africa on November 7 and 11.

“Can’t wait to share our energy. Thank you in advance,” she wrote on Instagram, encouraging fans to get tickets.

After taking a nearly decade-long hiatus from making new music, Scott returned in February with “To Whom It May Concern,” an album she hopes sparks personal revolutions, while recognizing that the album is “for who it’s really, really, really for.”

“I just took a creative break,” she shared. “I needed to take a break from that so that I could live life. I really don’t think you can create without having the balance between [living and creating]. It’s important to one, connect with yourself, remember who you are. Like I tell my folk, ‘Jill Scott doesn’t live in my house.’ Nobody calls me that in my house. There’s a separation so that I can fill her up. And that’s me. I have to fill me up so I can fill Jill Scott.”

“If it was one thing, I would love for people to sincerely have personal revolutions. Revolutions take heart. They take intention, they take warriors around you. They take integrity, damn it, damn it. But they do. And I want people that are willing to fight for their personal revolution. I think it’s really important,” she concluded.

Fans can participate in pre-sale now until 10 pm with the code “SCOTT” and general ticket sales go live on March 11 at 10 am. See the dates for the US leg of the “To Whom This May Concern” world tour below:

June 4: Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

June 5: Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

June 11: Washington, DC, The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 13: Washington, DC, The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 14: Washington, DC, The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 16: Charlotte, NC, Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

June 18: Raleigh, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center

July 10: Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre Atlanta

July 11: Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre Atlanta

July 16: New York, NY, Kings Theatre

July 18: New York, NY, Kings Theatre

July 19: New York, NY, Kings Theatre

July 24: Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

July 25: Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

July 27: Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

August 6: Oakland, CA, Paramount Theatre

August 7: Oakland, CA, Paramount Theatre

August 11: Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theatre

August 12: Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theatre

August 15: Las Vegas, NV, Pearl Theater

August 20: Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre

August 22: Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre

August 23: Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre

August 26: Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

August 30: Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 3: Dallas, TX, Toyota Music Factory