Former HGTV  host Nicole Curtis attempts to explain N-word scandal in awkward ‘Breakfast Club’ interview

Former HGTV star Nicole Curtis is trying to clear things up after she was canceled last month when footage surfaced of her saying a racial slur. However, her recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club” may have done more harm than good, as the radio show’s co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy did not shy away from holding her accountable.

“What is a ‘fart n—r?’” Charlamagne asked at the top of the in-person interview.

“I have no idea. I have no idea,” Curtis replied. “That isn’t anything that I ever said before, so I don’t have any idea. That is a word that I do not condone.”

Last year, as the show prepared to premiere its 9th season, Curtis made headlines when leaked footage captured her on the set of her HGTV show “Rehab Addict” blurting out “fart n—r.” In light of the backlash, the network swiftly removed the show from all its platforms.

“HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter one month ago. “Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees — it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

During her appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Curtis attempted to explain that the phrase came out accidentally while she was using what she described as nonsense “fart” language she often deploys on her show because she cannot swear on camera.

“Do you have boys? Boys talk about farts all the time,” Curtis said, noting that she often uses terms like “fart digger” and “fart knocker.” “OK, again, I can’t swear on my show. OK, so yes, I’ve made up these crazy words.”

“I don’t have a rhyme or reason of the words that I make up. I say nonsense stuff all the time,” she continued. “I’m off the cuff. I’m not scripted.”

Curtis added that she believed the slur came from accidentally blending the phrases “fart knocker” and “fart digger.” Still, the explanation didn’t sit well with the hosts, who questioned how the word could come out so “naturally” and why she chose to address the controversy on a Black radio show.

“You’re right. I came here to have an open conversation, and I didn’t have to,” Curtis said at one point. “I didn’t come on here to prove myself.”

She added: “When this first came out, everyone suggested that I hire a crisis PR team, right? Or go do this, go do that, and make a good show out of it,” Curtis said. “Like, no, that’s not what I’m about.”

Though she did not hire a crisis team, the former HGTV host released a statement through TMZ at the time apologizing: “I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone,” she added. “As discussed, I’m a mom and I was doing mom things all day and unplugged. I realize my shows were airing, but my family is my priority and I’m just catching up to all this now.”

Throughout the conversation, she also noted that she apologized to her sons first, and repeatedly pointed out that she was born and raised in Detroit and continues to live there, saying she works and lives among Black residents and has Black friends. While she claimed she had already apologized to Black communities, she issued another apology on air.

“And to everyone out there, so you’re aware that is a word that I do not condone. So the people out there that do not use me as an example. That’s where I’ve been coming out against people saying, ‘Hey, just cuz I said it,’ I made a mistake. I know I made a mistake. So no, don’t use me as your poster child for that bullsh-t.”