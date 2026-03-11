Megan Thee Stallion reminds fans that Juvenile is ‘thee legend’ as he returns to Billboard charts after nearly 20 years

“Taking over for the 9-9 into 2000,” Juvenile is back on the Billboard charts! and Megan Thee Stallion is making sure younger fans know exactly how legendary he is.

This week, the rappers’ collaboration “B.B.B” reached #67 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. However, when social media accounts celebrated the accomplishment and the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper restored a reported absence of female rappers from the Billboard Hot 100 chart in recent weeks, Megan Thee Stallion turned the attention back to the veteran New Orleans rapper on the track.

Alsooo this is thee legend who has inspired a lot of my music @juviethegreat’s first time back on the chart since 2005 blessing us with that amazing NOLA style 🔥🔥🔥 Thank you for having me on your song 💙 https://t.co/aJIkO9LlVw — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 10, 2026

Now, for millennials, it’s hard to imagine a world without Juvenile being respected. His songs like “Back That Azz Up” and “Slow Motion” left a cultural footprint that has transcended generations from house parties to club sections. However, the rapper’s song with Megan Thee Stallion marks the first time he has reached the Billboard Hot 100 since 2006, with his track “Rodeo.”

For young generations like Gen Alpha, his song “B.B.B” is likely their first introduction to the rapper who played a pivotal role in the early 2000s and has since influenced generations of rappers, including the Houston Hottie.

Now, with hopes of climbing to #1, Megan Thee Stallion is urging “to get the video done” for their hit song.