Tina Knowles is serving up a taste of her family legacy at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

While it is certainly not her first rodeo, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the first to feature Tina Knowles’ famous gumbo.

The 72-year-old iconic matriarch has launched Mama Tina’s Gumbo, a stand serving her storied version of the dish at the annual cultural event, now through March 22.

“Hi, it’s Miss Tina here,” she says in a video uploaded to Instagram shortly before the booth opened.

Standing in front of the teal-blue stand and flanked by her all-women serving staff, she adds, “I’m at Mama Tina’s Gumbo with all of these beautiful women here waiting to serve you a wonderful bowl of gumbo. So come by and try Miss Tina’s gumbo!”

In another video, Knowles samples the dish herself, showing off massive pieces of sausage, jumbo shrimp, chicken, and crabmeat in the light-brown stew served over rice.

“Hi guys, I’m at the booth, and I’m about to have my gumbo for the day. I’ve been eating it every single day. It is amazing,” she says before digging in.

In the caption, she added, “If you are in Houston at the rodeo, please come by our booth and get some delicious Mama Tina’s Gumbo.”

Tina Knowles attends the 27th Annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

After some rodeo attendees reported having trouble locating the stand, she also posted a video to Instagram walking through the grounds to show fans exactly where to find it.

“Come on, see us and get a great bowl of Mama Tina’s Gumbo; Houston Rodeo Booth J604,” she wrote.

Launched on March 2, the booth is offering the rare opportunity for the public to taste a family recipe passed down through generations, one that Beyoncé and Solange grew up eating and that Beyoncé has even taken on tour. Knowles told Entertainment Tonight she worked with two chefs to refine the recipe, adding her own touches and “a lot of love.” The dish takes roughly 14 to 15 hours to prepare.

The venture also fulfills a longtime goal for the famous mother.

“I’ve been trying to put gumbo out because I’ve been making it ever since I was a kid,” the Galveston, Texas native told 105.9 Kiss FM. “I tried with the company because it was so expensive. The process was so long and labor-intensive. My ex son-in-law, his family made this gumbo and it was amazing. I said, ‘you know, it’s time for me to try to do the Mama Tina’s gumbo.’ So, I put my touches in it, a lot of things from my family recipe and techniques. We came up with this gumbo and it’s amazing. I can’t wait for the world to taste it.”

The gumbo is available in two varieties: a $25 seafood option featuring beef sausage, chicken, shrimp, and blue crab, and a $23 chicken-and-sausage option.

So far, the reception has been overwhelmingly positive. Many attendees have praised the generous portions and flavor in the comments online, including Houston rodeo regular Bun B.

“You better get out here and taste some of this Mama Tina’s gumbo before I done ate it all,” the rapper says in a video between spoonfuls. “Y’all better stop playing and get out here and tap in with Mama Tina.”

Tina Knowles attends Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala Honoring Ms. Tina Knowles at Paramount Studios on February 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Despite the warm reception, there has been one concerning incident. A social media user described as a Nicki Minaj fan recently posted a threat against Knowles and the stand on X, according to The Jasmine Brand.

“Where is this located??? i’ll be in htx in 2 days im coming to beat her the hell up and burn this stand to the d*mn ground,” the user wrote while resharing criticism of the booth.

The post was quickly flagged by users before X suspended the account.

But one can only imagine that a rodeo in Houston, Texas, is probably not the place to go to and start any kind of mess.