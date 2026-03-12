‘Absolutely disgusting’: Ex-NFL star Ryan Clark slams Trump White House featuring him in video touting Iran war

Former NFL player Ryan Clark is not a fan of the White House using his image to promote President Donald Trump‘s unpopular war in Iran.

Last week, the White House’s official social media accounts posted a video featuring the U.S. missile strikes on Iranian targets alongside a montage of NFL players tackling each other. The video’s caption read, “Touchdown.”

Clark, who was among those featured in the pro-war video, broke his silence when asked about it on his podcast “The Pivot.”

“I am disappointed the video was ever made…to have Tropic Thunder and football highlights on a video about war is one of the more insensitive things that I’ve ever seen,” said Clark, who last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before his retirement from the NFL in 2015. “There are families here in our country whose loved ones have decided to give their life to fight for our rights and our freedoms who don’t see war as a sport.”

Clark didn’t stop there. The former football star called out the Trump administration as “unserious,” even referencing Trump’s past as a reality TV star.

“For our regime to be as unserious, as unprofessional, as laughable, and as illegitimate as our leadership is right now is embarrassing. And it tells you the difference between a public servant and a reality star, right? Because the reality star needs everybody to know at all times, ‘Oh, look at me. Look at the attention I’m garnering. We’re doing this for me,'” said Clark.

The podcast host then referenced former President Barack Obama, who in 2009 became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a dignified transfer of fallen American service members, standing at salute for nearly an hour as 18 caskets were removed at Dover Air Force Base.

Clark said of Obama, “The public servant stands at attention for 45 minutes in a salute because he understands what those soldiers who gave their lives have done for our country. And I think we’ve lost 100% any credibility. We’ve lost all decorum.”

As a country, he said, “We’ve lost all integrity” as a result of the Trump administration’s actions.

“We’ve lost all character. And I believe that the latest White House post…involving myself and other NFL players is absolutely disgusting and despicable,” said Clark. “I would never have agreed to that. I don’t back this. And many of us don’t believe this is a war we should be a part.”

Despite the outrage from those like Clark and “Tropic Thunder” actors Ben Stiller and Steve Downes, the White House doubled down on its controversial videos.

“America’s heroic warfighters are meeting or surpassing all of their goals under Operation Epic Fury,” said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly. “The legacy media wants us to apologize for highlighting the United States Military’s incredible success, but the White House will continue showcasing the many examples of Iran’s ballistic missiles, production facilities, and dreams of owning a nuclear weapon being destroyed in real time.”