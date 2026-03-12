Closing the Cardiovascular Care Gap: How Science and Innovation Power Healthcare Progress in Black America

When we think about matters of the heart, disease isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. Based on the research, however, few things are more important than your heart health. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC, and the statistics are even more alarming for the Black community.

Nearly 60% of Black adults age 20+ in the U.S. have some form of cardiovascular disease, including coronary heart disease, hypertension, stroke, or heart failure, compared with about 49% of all U.S. adults, the American Heart Association reports. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Black Americans, accounting for nearly one in every four deaths. We have a higher risk for developing and dying from certain types of heart disease for several reasons, including weight, diet, stress control, and gaps in education. Access to medical care and affordability also play a role in this disparity.

According to Alanna Morris-Simon, MD, MSc, an advanced heart failure cardiologist and Senior Medical Director of Cardiovascular and Renal Care at Bayer, one of the world’s largest life-sciences companies, risk factors fall into two categories: those you can’t change (non-modifiable) and those you can (modifiable). Family history is a factor you can’t change, as are age, gender, race, and ethnicity.

“Some heart disease risk factors are genetic, such as familial high cholesterol or family history of early-onset heart attacks or sudden death. It is important to be aware of these, as well as other existing conditions like hypertension and diabetes, and to make your doctor aware.” Morris-Simon says.

(Getty Images)

While the numbers may be concerning, there is hope for a better, healthier future through science. Our community can combat concerning statistics and better understand our heart health by pairing cultural health advocacy with education and scientific research. The Bayer Aspirin Heart Health Risk Assessment*, available at seeyourrisks.com, is an easy two-minute heart health assessment so you can learn about your possible risk factors for cardiovascular disease over the next 10 years to prepare you for a conversation with your doctor about your heart health. *

To better understand our community’s current position on heart health, we must first acknowledge where we started. In the mid-20th century, healthcare access in the United States was limited and unequal. Preventive care was largely absent from medical practice, and hospitals were segregated across the country, restricting access to quality care for Black Americans, according to The Social Transformation of American Medicine.

A major shift in cardiovascular research occurred in 1948 with the publication of the Framingham Heart Study. This landmark study identified several risk factors that impacted heart health, including hypertension, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity. Despite these scientific advancements, the Black community continued to receive inadequate care. In response, the Black Panther Party established free community health clinics during the 1960s and 1970s, bringing critical services like blood pressure screenings to underserved neighborhoods.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute began rolling out targeted campaigns aimed at the Black community. Their research led to the development of the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, which helped lower blood pressure among Black participants, according to New England Journal of Medicine.

Today, cardiovascular disparities continuously improve, though important gaps remain. There have been advancements in digital health technologies, precision medicine, and genomics, a field that explores how genetic variation influences disease risk. Mobile health applications, wearable blood pressure monitors, and telehealth platforms support real-time monitoring and patient education. According to a report published by the National Library of Medicine, culturally tailored digital technologies can improve blood pressure control and engagement among Black patients.

Person Checking the Blood Pressure of a Patient — Image by © Ocean/Corbis

Black cardiologists and public health scholars have spoken out about the importance of pairing cardiovascular science with culturally responsive care. Dr. Norissa Haynes, an assistant professor of medicine at Yale University, told the AHA that having both elements is essential for patients from underrepresented backgrounds.

“Having a diverse workforce, and having a physician who understands your lived experience, improves patient care and health outcomes,” Haynes said.

Behind these heart health statistics are real people with unique stories. Some are famous like Kid ’N Play’s Christopher Reid, who received a donor heart after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure, while others are neighbors, family members and friends.

“This thing is … a beautiful life. It’s great. And, you know, I wanna be around for it,” Reid told Good Morning America. “A lot of people are walking around with heart disease because they don’t go to the doctor. And you know, traditionally, people of color, we don’t go. …I’m urging all of my fans, all of your loved ones to get checked out.”

Princess Paris, an Indiana woman, says she decided to advocate for herself and her cardiovascular health while living with heart disease for 17 years.

“I have three stents and a pacemaker, and I’m on lots of medications, but I’m still here,” she told WLKY News. “You have to advocate for yourself.”

Ultimately, the partnership of science and community should be celebrated. It is important that we continue to invest in both scientific research and community-led advocacy. Our heart health and happiness depend on it.

*Does not replace an assessment by a qualified healthcare professional about your health.