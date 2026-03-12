Gavin Newsom slams ‘brain-dead’ Trump after president says he’s ‘obviously a racist’

Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump traded personal insults after the president took a jab at the California governor, calling him a racist and making fun of his openness about dyslexia.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday night, Trump recalled Newsom’s recent interview promoting his new book in Atlanta, after which the California leader made headlines for how people interpreted his remarks as he attempted to relate to an audience some assumed was Black (the room was multiracial).

“‘I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to impress upon you. I’m like you…I’m no better than you. You know, I’m a 960 SAT guy…you’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech,” said Newsom, which prompted Republican voices to accuse him of being racist. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who conducted the interview, later defended Newsom, saying, “That wasn’t an attack on anyone. It was a moment of vulnerability about his own journey.”

President Trump sought to revisit the short-lived controversy, presenting it as a political liability for Newsom, who is a top contender to run for president in 2028.

“Gavin Newscum’s interview weeks ago was, perhaps, the most self destructive interview I’ve ever seen. In one fell swoop, he took himself out of even being considered as the Presidential Nominee of the Crazy (as proven at the State of the Union Address) Democrats. He said, in a speech, he was dumb, had low Boards, can’t read, has dyslexia, and has a mental disorder — A Cognitive Mess!” wrote Trump.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: California governor Gavin Newsom attends a celebration of life service for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson died on February 17, following a lengthy battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The president continued, “On top of that, Black People are angry because he is obviously a racist. While we all want to be politically correct, having a mental disorder is not a positive campaign event. Also, this was a politically suicidal act. The only thing he didn’t say is he is losing his look, but nobody wants to say that about one’s self. He is no longer a viable Presidential Candidate!”

Newsom, who has built a political brand mocking and clapping back at Trump, responded to the personal attack, writing, “I spoke about my dyslexia. I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand.”

Shortly after, Newsom shared a clip from an interview slamming Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy.

“Donald Trump has wrecked our economy. We used to be the envy of the world. Now, our gas prices are soaring. Inflation is up. Unemployment is sky rocketing,” wrote Governor Newsom. “And he’s busy in court fighting to TAX the American people.”

As a sign of Newsom’s likely interest in running for president in two years–and the need for outreach to Black voters–the California governor recently attended the funeral of Rev. Jesse Jackson in Chicago, along with other rumored 2028 hopefuls like former Vice President Kamala Harris, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

“Rev. Jackson’s legacy is one of fellowship, reminding us that we must ‘turn to each other, not on each other.’ He challenged all of us to live up to the promise of equality and justice for all, not just the privileged few,” said Newsom after Jackson’s death.