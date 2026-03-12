Jalen Hurts didn’t set out to hire an all-women’s team—he just picked ‘the best’

For Jalen Hurts, building an all-female management team came naturally. During an appearance on “Today with Jenna and Sheinelle,” the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback opened up about how he landed with the all-female team that signed the contract that made him the highest-paid NFL player in 2023.

“It was something that was very natural for me,” he told the co-hosts. “When I came into the league, obviously led by my agent, Nicole Lynn, and when we met, I just felt like she was ready. I felt like she had the wisdom, she had the understanding that she had the drive. And I knew—kind of like myself on my journey— she’d been doubted. She’d been dismissed, and I want to show her that I believed in her. I did believe in her. I think her work speaks for herself, her reputation, and her presence speaks for [itself], and kind of led everything from there.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Jalen Hurts etched his name in NFL history books when he secured a record-breaking five-year, $255 million contract. This milestone included a $179.3 million guaranteed contract and a no-trade clause, binding Hurts to the Philadelphia Eagles until 2028. However, what made the deal even more impressive was the fact that it was negotiated by a Black woman.

“So happy for my little bro @jalenhurts on becoming the highest paid player in NFL history!” Lynn wrote at the time. “Thank you for trusting me with something of this magnitude. I remember sitting in your old high school interviewing to be your agent. I am a dreamer, but I’m not sure I could have ever imagined THIS is where we land.”

In addition to Lynn, Hurts is led by two other Black women: Chantal Romain and Shakeemah Simmons-Winter. His team also includes Rachel Everett and Jenna Malphrus/Malfris.

“When we put this team together, it wasn’t, ‘I want to create a all women’s team,’ it was ‘well, I’m trying to find the best, and I think they’re the right fit for me, so it’s been great,” he concluded.