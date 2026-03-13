Cardi B praises Black Americans during Dallas performance in viral concert moment

Cardi B is showing love to the Black community while on the “Little Miss Drama” tour.

In the middle of a performance in Dallas on Saturday, March 7, at the American Airlines Center, the 33-year-old rapper gave Latino and Hispanic people, and the rest of her audience, a mini history lesson.

According to footage, as she was making her way up the stairs before launching into another song, she began shouting out various Latin countries, asking where they were when she said, “Remember, we wouldn’t be living comfortably in this country if these African Americans didn’t fight for us motherf—s!”

The crowd goes wild before she returns to shouting out various countries and launches into her next song. The moment quickly began trending among fans online as footage circulated. Cardi, who is Dominican, and who has long spoken out in support of the Black community while honoring her heritage.

In between tour stops, she also made time to visit family in the Dominican Republic. Since the tour began on Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California, Cardi has continued to generate viral moments along the way, including briefly using an oxygen mask backstage during a Denver show due to the city’s high altitude and falling out of a chair during a Feb. 13 stop in Las Vegas before quickly laughing it off and continuing the performance. The show itself features a 37-song set list, high-fashion costume changes, and elaborate staging, including a stripper-pole carousel.

The 35-date tour wraps on April 18 in Atlanta, with roughly a dozen shows remaining as she continues through major cities across the country and Canada.