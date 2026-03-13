‘I’m done with the industry’: singer Labrinth slams HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ in social media post

Singer and Euphoria composer Labrinth (born Timothy Lee McKenzie) is over it. In a late-night Instagram post, the Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated musician let out his frustrations, writing:

“I’m done with this industry. F—k Columbia. Double f—k ‘Euphoria.’ I’m out. Thank you and good night x.”

In addition to being an artist signed to Columbia Records, Labrinth is the creative visionary behind the score of the hit drama starring Zendaya. And most recently, ahead of the show’s highly anticipated third season, the network announced Hans Zimmer joining the team as a composer.

“Another chapter in the ‘Euphoria’ universe!” Labrinth shared at the time of the announcement. “So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season.”

While it’s unknown what caused Labrinth’s cryptic post, this is not the first time an HBO show has had creative disagreements. In April 2025, “White Lotus” composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer left the show after intense creative differences with others behind the scenes.

Though “Euphoria” is set to premiere the highly anticipated new season on April 12, the show has had to navigate numerous hurdles ahead of that. The show has been on a nearly four-year hiatus due to writers’ strikes, unexpected deaths of cast members like Angus Cloud and Eric Dane, and industry changes.

While fans fill Labrinth’s comments with a mix of support and confusion, only time will tell how the Euphoria and Labrinth drama will play out.