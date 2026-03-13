Kerry Washington says her mother’s cancer journey inspires her to ‘live fully’

Sometimes, the truest examples of courage are the quietest ones, and as Kerry Washington accepted the award for her courageous advocacy, all she could think about was her mother.

“Honestly, this award is by far the most undeserved,” the actress shared in her acceptance speech. “It’s the most undeserved award I have ever received, because if there’s anybody who’s been an example of courage when it comes to cancer, it’s my mom.”

Washington spoke about her mother while attending An Unforgettable Evening, a benefit hosted by the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, where she was honored with the Courage Award for her advocacy. As she stood on stage, her mother, Valerie, who had faced cancer four times, proudly sat in the audience as the “Scandal” star’s date for the evening.

“So I’m thrilled that I can be here with her tonight. She’s a strong, badass warrior survivor, and she’s looking amazing in her gorgeous Armani suit,” Washington continued. “So I’m just thrilled I can be here with her to say thank you to the people who are doing the real work to save people’s lives and keep hope alive.”

“I think really ‘courage’ would be the word that I use to describe my mom, that she is so just unwavering in her fight to continue to live,” she told PEOPLE in a post-acceptance interview.

As she shared in her 2023 memoir “Thicker Than Water,” her mom has battled breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and colorectal cancer over the years. Reflecting on her difficult health journey in the book, Washington recalled learning that her mother’s cancer had metastasized to not just one place, but “like sprinkles on ice cream…all over.”

Now, looking back on those moments and on how her mother navigated those seasons, Washington describes it as “beautiful.”

“[It] really reminds me of how important it is to live, and live fully,” she concluded.