T’yanna Wallace is honoring her father—the late Notorious B.I.G.—with upcoming Big Poppa’s Steakhouse

The Notorious B.I.G.’s daughter is finding a new way to honor her father’s legacy. This week, T’yanna Wallace announced plans to bring the late rapper’s legacy into the hospitality industry with Big Poppa’s Steakhouse.

Named after one of her father’s many nicknames and his hot song “Big Poppa,” the restaurant will include dishes that blend flavor and cultural reverence, honoring the Brooklyn rapper’s music and Jamaican Heritage. Ahead of its opening, Wallace hosted a private tasting on March 9, the anniversary of her father’s passing, to receive feedback on the menu.

“Thank you to everyone who came to my private tasting yesterday,” Wallace wrote on Instagram. “I had this event to get some opinions on the food & figure out exactly what I wanted to keep on my menu! Thank you all for your honest reviews and everybody stay tuned for the grand opening of Big Poppa’s the end of the year!”

For Wallace, Big Poppa’s Steakhouse marks her third business venture, joining her entrepreneurial portfolio, which includes The Biggie Experience and Notoriouss Clothing.

Big Poppa’s Steakhouse is expected to open in New York City in the fall of 2026.