Tyler Perry’s BET+ stake acquired by Paramount as BET+ will be folded into Paramount+

A major shift has come for BET+.

Paramount, BET’s parent company, will now fold the streamer into Paramount+ beginning in June, meaning more than 1,000 hours of content on the platform, from original series, movies and specials, are headed to the company’s lead streamer. In the process, Paramount also acquired Tyler Perry’s massive stake in the company.

The news was first reported by Deadline after the outlet received an internal memo from BET President Louis Carr.

“As we continue to drive BET’s growth, our stories have to live in more places. Beginning in June, we are expanding our reach by making Paramount+ the new home for BET+ content,” Carr wrote. “This powerful next step ensures the stories we champion, the creators we support and the culture we represent go further than ever before.”

Perry’s stake in the company was believed to be 25 percent. While financial details of the deal have not been released, Perry’s stake has been valued at tens of millions of dollars.

“As part of this evolution, Paramount acquired Tyler Perry Studios’ equity stake in BET+,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. “We share the same ambition to expand the reach of BET content, and Tyler will continue to be a valued and important partner through his overall programming agreement.”

The folding of BET+ into Paramount+ doesn’t disrupt the director and film mogul’s current multi-million-dollar deal with BET Media Group, announced in 2024 and set to run until 2028. On its website, BET+ touts several of Perry’s shows from “Sistas” to “The Oval,” “Zatima,” Bruh,” “All The Queen’s Men,” and more. Now that the entire library flows through Paramunt.

For current BET+ subscribers who’ve subscribed directly through the app, they’ll be offered a discount to join Paramount+ when the app is taken offline later this summer. By comparison, customers pay $5.99 a month for essential and $10.99 for premium, while Paramount+ subscribers pay $8.99 a month and $13.99 a month for similar tiers. More than three million people have signed up for BET+, compared to 80 million for Paramount+.

“BET is a cornerstone of Black culture and an essential part of Paramount’s portfolio and long‑term content strategy,” Carr wrote in his email. “BET’s linear channel will continue to have a strong presence, and BET Studios remains fully active, producing the compelling, creator‑driven content that defines who we are. BET Digital remains central to our multiplatform strategy as well, driving real-time conversation, audience engagement and measurable growth across social and emerging platforms.”