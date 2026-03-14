‘It caught up with me’: In midst of recent online drama, Doja Cat makes vulnerable admission about borderline personality disorder

Doja Cat has been candid with fans about everything from surgeries to some of her mini-feuds. Now, the hitmaker is being vulnerable about something she’s been struggling with for years.

In a TikTok shared on Friday (Mar. 13), the musician revealed she’d been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD). According to the Mayo Clinic, BPD is a condition that “affects the way people feel about themselves and others, making it hard to function in everyday life.” Symptoms of borderline personality disorder include a “pattern of unstable, intense relationships, impulsiveness and an unhealthy way of seeing themselves. Impulsiveness involves having extreme emotions and acting or doing things without thinking about them first.”

For Doja, that has been caught on camera and online, from a spat surrounding Timothée Chalamet’s feelings on the opera and ballet and later recanting to defending pop star Chappell Roan after paparazzi harassed her.

“I’ve learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I’m happy, to pretend that I don’t like stuff that I do, to appear like everything is okay,” Doja said in the clip. “I’ll get it done. And it caught up with me, and I think it always does for people. I’m now struggling with BPD.”

Doja’s admission sheds a spotlight on how BPD is diagnosed in Black women. In an essay published for the National Library of Medicine, Natacha M De Genna and Ulrike Feske determined that Black women diagnosed with the disorder present externalized symptoms and present with more severe symptoms of lack of anger control.

“I’ve been in therapy for years now, and I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I’ve made it so far, and I still make mistakes,” Doja said, while adding that her path has seen its fair share of “healing” during the journey. “I had to learn how to be honest. I had to learn how to be honest with myself. I lied to myself for years, for most of my life, and to see [Chappell] sit there, and I love it.”

“I love that she can do that without hurting people,” she continued. “She hasn’t hurt one person by being herself, and that shows that I can do the same.”

Earlier this week, Doja walked back comments she made about Timothée Chalamet after the Oscar-nominated actor was dismissive about ballet and opera in comments he made to fellow actor Matthew McConaughey.

“What I was doing yesterday was virtue signaling because I wanted to connect and I knew that Timothée’s goof up was something that I could leverage in order for people to connect with me and f— with me,” Doja Cat said in a TikTok shared on Tuesday. “And it’s easy. It’s a modern way to garner clicks, likes, approval and all kinds of things like that from people. And so I did that yesterday, and I didn’t really think about why I was doing it.”