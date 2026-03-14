What to know about the Dallas police shooting involving a man tied to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s security detail

A man who previously worked as part of U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s security detail was shot and killed by police during a standoff in Dallas this week, according to multiple local reports.

The incident unfolded late Wednesday night when police attempted to apprehend a suspect connected to an active warrant. Authorities say the man fled into a hospital parking garage, barricaded himself inside a vehicle, and refused to surrender, prompting a SWAT response.

Police say officers deployed tear gas in an effort to bring the situation to a close. The man eventually exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at officers, at which point he was fatally shot. Officials say he did not fire the weapon, and no officers were injured.

Law enforcement sources have identified the man publicly as “Mike King,” though authorities have not formally confirmed his identity.

A contracted role, not a government appointment

Images obtained by CBS News appear to show King providing security at public events and on the campaign trail during Crockett’s recent U.S. Senate primary run. Records reviewed by reporters indicate that a person with his name was paid for “security services” in 2025.

There is no indication that King was a federal employee or formally appointed member of a congressional security team. Like many elected officials, Crockett, who represents a Dallas-area district, relies on a mix of official protection and contracted or event-based security support.

Crockett’s office has not yet commented on the situation.

Questions surrounding off-duty policing networks

Authorities say King was wanted on allegations of impersonating a law enforcement officer and had been operating a platform that connected North Texas officers with off-duty work.

The case is drawing attention to the largely unregulated ecosystem of off-duty security contracting, where private individuals and companies coordinate protection services for public officials, businesses, and events.

Law enforcement sources also allege that King used aliases and operated a vehicle resembling an undercover police car, raising concerns about how individuals are allowed to move within law enforcement-adjacent spaces without consistent oversight.

A developing story with limited confirmed details

Much of the reporting surrounding the incident relies on unnamed law enforcement sources, and key details, including the suspect’s confirmed identity and full background, have not been officially released.

There is no evidence suggesting Crockett knew about the allegations tied to King or any role in the events leading up to the fatal encounter.

As the investigation continues, the situation points to broader questions about vetting, accountability, and the blurred lines between public safety and private security—issues that extend far beyond any single elected official.