Keke Palmer shuts down onstage proposal at SXSW with signature grace: ‘I’m so sorry… I don’t know you’

There are viral moments, and then there are Keke Palmer moments.

During a live panel at South by Southwest in Austin on Friday (Mar. 13), the actress, host, and all-around internet favorite found herself at the center of an uncomfortable interruption when a man in the audience dropped to one knee mid-event and proposed—yes, proposed marriage—right in front of her.

Palmer, who was hosting a conversation tied to her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast alongside her “I Love Boosters” co-stars, looked stunned but didn’t miss a beat.

“I can’t marry you, I don’t know you. I’m so sorry,” she said, echoing the same disarming tone that once turned a simple interview answer into a meme heard around the world.

If the moment felt surreal on camera, those in the room say it felt even more unsettling in real time.

As the man lingered, even after an event staffer attempting to guide him away, Palmer’s co-stars Demi Moore, Taylour Paige, Naomi Ackie, Poppy Liu and Eiza González, looked on in visible shock. What started as an awkward interruption quickly escalated into a security concern.

In videos circulating online, a plainclothes security guard eventually steps in and physically removes the man from the stage area after he refuses to leave. The crowd erupts into applause, less out of spectacle and more out of relief.

And in another clip, attendees can be heard voicing concern before the situation even escalated.

“He was doing some weird stuff earlier,” one woman says off-camera. “She needs security,” another added.

A random guy proposed to Keke Palmer at a recent event:



“I can’t marry you I don’t know you, I’m so sorry”pic.twitter.com/zIeeAxj7e2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2026

Notably, the man appeared to be wearing SXSW press credentials, and, in a detail that didn’t go unnoticed online, what looked like a ring on his own left hand.

Still, Palmer did what Palmer does best: reset the room.

“Sorry, guys, let’s just take a deep breath in,” she told the audience, seamlessly transitioning back into the conversation as if the moment hadn’t just veered into chaos.

It’s that ability to remain grounded, even in bizarre or invasive situations, that continues to define her public persona.

For longtime fans, the response felt familiar. In 2019, Palmer went viral after being asked about former Vice President Dick Cheney and delivering the now-iconic line: “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, I don’t know who this man is… sorry to this man.”

Years later, that same mix of humor, honesty, and boundary-setting remains intact—only now, the stakes are a little higher.

Because while the internet may laugh, moments like this underscore a bigger reality: the increasingly blurred lines between celebrity access and personal space.

Keke Palmer handled it with grace.