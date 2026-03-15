These Black Hollywood stars were style standouts on the Oscars red carpet



Awards season has been building toward this moment, and we’ve been especially eager to see what the casts of “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” would bring to the Oscars red carpet. Black nominees from both films have been shining all season long — delivering standout performances on screen and equally memorable fashion moments along the way. With Hollywood’s biggest night finally here, this is the style showcase we’ve been waiting for since the start of awards season.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Wunmi Mosaku attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Nominated in the Supporting Actress category, a nine-months pregnant Mosaku glowed in an emerald sequinned shoulder-baring Saint Laurent gown. We know this isn’t “Bridgerton,” but if there was a diamond of the season in real life, she’d be her.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Jayme Lawson attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Mosaku’s “Sinners” co-star Jayme Lawson was also a standout in a cobalt blue beaded halter gown. And the costume designer who outfitted both actresses for the film didn’t shy away from her moment to shine.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Ruth E. Carter attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Ruth E. Carter is already the most Oscar-nominated Black woman in Academy Awards history, having earned her fifth nomination this year for her work on “Sinners.” She’s previously won Academy Awards for “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Adam Arkapaw and Autumn Durald Arkapaw attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)



Autumn Durald Arkapaw and the family suited up for the big show. In case you didn’t already know, Arkapaw is up for the Cinematography award for her work on “Sinners.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Zinzi Evans and Ryan Coogler attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

“Sinners” writer/director/producer Ryan Coogler and his co-producer wife Zinzi Evans looked like Black excellence personified in their formalwear. Coogler’s white tie was a nice touch.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Delroy Lindo attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

What’s cooler than being cool? Delroy Lindo, of course. If there were a guidebook on how to dress for awards night when you’re nominated for a vampire film, this would be the photo illustration. Everyone isn’t going to appreciate the glasses, but the blue silk ascot and blue and white pocket squares certainly add a nice touch.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Michael B. Jordan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Best Actor nominee Michael B. Jordan went all-black for the night, wearing a mandarin collared blazer and pocket chain.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Golden Globe winner and Best Supporting Actress Oscars contender Teyana Taylor looked absolutely exquisite in a black and white feathery fringed and beaded Chanel gown.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Teyana’s onscreen daughter Chase Infinity, has also been a standout for her sweet style choices all awards season, and this lavender Louis Vuitton look definitely didn’t disappoint.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Zoe Saldaña attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Academy Awards presenter Zoe Saldaña kept things simple in black satin and lace.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Damson Idris attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Damson opted for a long Prada topcoat for the evening. He starred alongside Brad Pitt in the Best Picture-nominated race car drama “F1.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Marsai Martin attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Marsai went with a chocolate Christian Siriano gown that complemented her natural beauty.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Shaboozey attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) – Credit: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Shaboozey wore a Campillo suit, which was sharp on its own, but the accessories really took it up a notch. The pearl drop earrings and neckpin ooze luxury.

Who had your favorite Oscars red carpet look?