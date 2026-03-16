Star Alabama basketball player arrested on felony charges days before NCAA tourney, removed from campus

Aden Holloway, a top player on the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s college basketball team, was arrested Monday and will face two felony charges, according to Tuscaloosa police.

Holloway, who is second on the team in scoring averaging nearly 17 points a game, was booked on charges of first-degree possession of marijuana, not for personal use, a Class C felony in the state of Alabama, and failure to affix a tax stamp, which is also a felony.

Due to his arrest, Holloway was “removed from campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct,” according to the University of Alabama. The decision means he will not be with the Alabama basketball program until he completes the investigation process into his arrest, which could extend into the NCAA tournament.

Early Monday morning, the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched a residence near Alabama’s campus and “recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash.” Holloway was transported to the county jail and booked around 9:48 a.m. local time and was later released at 10:45 a.m. after posting a $5,000 bail.

According to Alabama law, Holloway could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the charges and face a $15,000 fine on the possession charge alone.

The Crimson Tide, a 4-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, will play 13-seed Hofstra on Friday (Mar. 20).

A former four-star recruit, the 6’1″ guard from Charlotte, North Carolina, began his college career at Auburn, playing one season with the Tigers before transferring to the rival Crimson Tide. This season, he’s averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and field goal percentage for the Tide.