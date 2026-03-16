CBS prepares farewell to Cedric The Entertainer’s ‘The Neighborhood’ series with new special

After eight seasons and 156 episodes, CBS is saying goodbye to “The Neighborhood.”

The veteran sitcom, led by Cedric The Entertainer and Tichina Arnold, will air its series finale on May 11. Still, its longtime network home will air a special in tandem with Entertainment Tonight on April 6. Filmed on location on “The Neighborhood” stages, ET’s Kevin Fraiser will serve as host, as cast members give exclusive interviews chronicling the early days of the show, its cultural impact, and glimpses of the show’s final tapings ahead of its emotional finale.

“The brilliant cast and creative team at ‘The Neighborhood’ led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter, and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement ahead of the show’s final season, adding: “‘The Neighborhood’ is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV. We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

Since its 2018 premiere, “The Neighborhood,” which focused on a Midwestern family moving to a predominantly Black neighborhood in Pasadena, California, has remained one of CBS’s most beloved comedies on Monday nights. At times, it didn’t shy away from current events, as was the case in the premiere episode of season 3, tackling the Black Lives Matter Movement after a neighbor is racially profiled.

The series also features Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears. McKinney and Spears, who portray Cedric and Arnold’s children on the show, were set to get their own spinoff before CBS nixed it last year, despite airing the pilot as a lead-in to the season seven finale of “The Neighborhood” in 2025.

Instead, plans and elements of the series will continue to live on in the show’s final season.

“I was a little disappointed, for sure,” Cedric, who co-wrote the pilot episode, admitted to TVLine. He pleaded that those who watch “The Neighborhood” watched the pilot episode to coax CBS executives to change their mind: “I want everybody to write in [to CBS], because I think people are going to see this season finale and be, like, ‘That’s a great show! Y’all should do that show!”

The CBS special for “The Neighborhood” will air on both CBS and Paramount+.