Jamie Foxx gives Michael B. Jordan his flowers: ‘Honestly, you deserve two Oscars for this one’

Last night, Michael B. Jordan became the sixth Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. And while the “Sinners” star took a moment to honor all of those who came before him, some of those same figures, like Jamie Foxx, took to social media to congratulate Jordan. Foxx, who won the same award in 2005, shared his excitement in a series of Instagram posts.

“I can barely breathe right now… You were absolutely incredible in this film. An amazing actor, an amazing director — truly all of the above. Tonight we celebrate you: your talent, your mystique, and your incredible passion for the craft,” Foxx wrote minutes after Jordan’s win. “Honestly, you deserve two Oscars for this one. When I sat down to watch the movie, I already knew it was going to be special the moment I saw a pair of Jordans on screen. Then the first line — “Are you guys twins?” and you hit us with, “No… we cousins!” — man, I was locked in from there.

“Congratulations, my brother @michaelbjordan You’re operating in rare air right now. Celebrate it to the fullest… and trust me, the after-party is going to be crazy,” he added.

Jordan took home the Oscar for his dual role as “Smoke” and “Stack” in Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster film “Sinners.” During his acceptance speech, Jordan expressed his immense gratitude to the legendary actors who came before him, particularly the Black lineage of Oscar winners he now joins.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith,” he said in his speech. “To be amongst those giants, amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys. Thank you, everybody, in this room and everybody at home, for supporting me over my career. I feel it.”

Reposting a clip from that moment, Foxx noted in a separate post: “words can’t express how proud I am of you. You deserve this and so much more.” Like many viewers watching at home, the “Ray” actor couldn’t contain his excitement as he went on to flood his followers with video compilations spotlighting Jordan’s career through the years, from his time on “The Wire” to “Black Panther,” “Creed,” “Sinners” and more.

“Addressing by his new name, Academy Award winner @michaelbjordan,” Foxx concluded.