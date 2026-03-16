Kennedy Center board votes to shut down operations for two years amid resignations, cancellations and more

Days after an ally of President Donald Trump stepped down as CEO and executive director, the Kennedy Center’s board voted to suspend all operations following the July 4 celebrations later this summer.

The decision, which was widely expected, comes after several staff resignations and cancellations by performers who want no association with the esteemed performance venue after Trump returned to office and later had his name installed on the building. Trump, at a news conference on Monday (Mar. 16), said the shutdown of operations was due to a need for repairs.

“We’re going to ensure it remains the finest performing arts facility of its kind anywhere in the world,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Last week, Richard Grenell resigned from the Kennedy Center, where he served as CEO and executive director. Matt Floca, the vice president of operations, was voted on Monday as CEO and executive director to replace Grenell.

Although the Kennedy Center board said the vote to elect Floca was unanimous, one person was absent from the voting process. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), an ex officio member of the board, filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the Trump administration from excluding her from Monday’s meeting.

On Saturday, a federal judge gave a 37-page opinion, entitling her to participate in the crucial board meeting without requiring the board to consider her vote.

Since Trump’s return to office in January 2025, he installed a hand-picked board of trustees after removing the Kennedy Center’s previous leadership and named himself chairman. Although he mostly ignored the Kennedy Center during his first term, Trump has frequently touted his power over the organization in his second term, holding the board meeting at the White House to show his true influence.

The Center has hosted premieres of Trump-friendly programming, including a screening of the “Melania” documentary starring first lady Melania Trump. Simultaneously, performers across the globe have cancelled performances or resigned from boards, including media mogul Issa Rae and Shonda Rhimes.