Ryan Coogler praises educators as ‘Sinners’ inspires a new academic syllabus

Ryan Coogler is honored by the multidisciplinary impact of his film “Sinners,” but when it comes to academic curricula, the Academy Award-winning director says he’s leaving that up to the professors. Moments after winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, a reporter asked Coogler what he would want to see taught in curricula about his film. And the Oakland native kept his response very earnest:

“I’m not smart enough to teach college. I have so much respect for professors,” he said. “I have so much respect for professors in any capacity. You know, I got young kids, and I’ve watched teachers, and I’m just fascinated by how they can get anything done with the babies.”

He continued, “I’m standing here in front of you guys because an English professor, a writing professor at St. Mary’s College named Rosemary Graham, read something that I wrote my freshman year, and said I think you should go to Hollywood and write screenplays. So I got nothing but the utmost respect for anybody who’s dedicating their life towards the future generations and making sure that their minds are solid.”

Oscar-winner Ryan Coogler says he hopes #Sinners might someday be taught in film curriculums, recalling how a college writing professor pushed him to become a screenwriter.



“I’m not smart enough to teach college. I have so much respect for professors.” pic.twitter.com/BIKCoKhXAY — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

Following its release last year, the film starring Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, and more inspired waves of online conversation about culture, music, religion, and more. So much so that the African American Intellectual History Society released “The ‘Sinners’ Movie Syllabus,” which takes a deep dive into the film’s deeper context through a variety of scholarly texts, films, and other materials.

“This syllabus delves into the multifaceted historical, cultural, and social contexts depicted in the film, providing audiences with a deeper understanding of its layered narratives,” the curriculum intro by Jemar Tisby & Keisha N. Blain reads. “The ‘Sinners’ Movie Syllabus seeks to foster a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural contexts of the film. By examining these elements through scholarly and popular resources, the syllabus will enrich the viewing experience and foster critical discussions.”

Though Coogler has spoken about the extensive research he conducted while creating the film set in the Mississippi Delta, the director is not claiming to be an expert in the film’s education.

“I’ll leave it in their hands if they ever want to take my film and teach a class on it, man. God bless them, and I think they’ll know how to do it best,” he concluded.