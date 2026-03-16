Supreme Court takes up case to determine fate of Haitian migrants targeted by Trump administration

The fate of 350,000 Haitian migrants is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation’s high court agreed to take up a federal case challenging the Trump administration‘s decision to terminate Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for Haitian and Syrian migrants, who were granted asylum due to political and economic instability in their home countries.

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case in late April. In the meantime, the justices denied the Trump administration’s request to continue executing its plan to roll back TPS for Haitians and Syrians living in the United States. District Judge Ana C. Reyes ordered in February that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision to terminate TPS for Haitians was “arbitrary and capricious.”

Reyes determined that the Trump administration violated statutory requirements for revoking the status in November 2025, specifically failing to review on-the-ground conditions in Haiti. In March, a federal appeals court upheld that decision.

Immigration advocates rebuked the Trump administration’s decision to end TPS for Haitians–some even said the policy was blatantly racist.

“Let us be clear: ending TPS for Haiti is not a policy decision — it is an act of violence against immigrant families and their children who have called the U.S home for over a decade,” Guerline Jozef, founder of Haitian Bridge Alliance, said at the time. “When the U.S. government knowingly chooses to send people back to a nation that they themselves have put on a category 4 do not travel due to the continued political crisis, that is state-sponsored cruelty…This decision will also impact millions of Haitians back in Haiti who depend on the remittances sent by their relatives.”

Haiti has been embroiled in violence and instability amid a series of crises over the span of years, including the assassination of its former President Jovenel Moise and subsequent gang violence. TPS was first granted to Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake and has been extended due to the ongoing crises.

On Tuesday, Haitian community leaders, advocates, and faith leaders will gather in front of the Supreme Court to rally on behalf of Haitian migrants in jeopardy of being deported if the Trump administration’s plan to revoke their TPS status.

“We reject the idea that our communities must constantly justify their right to live, to work, to be safe. TPS is the bare minimum of protection, and even that is being stripped away,” said Jozef. “This is why we organize, resist, and demand a world where migration is not weaponized against the most vulnerable.”