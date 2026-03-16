Top behind-the-scenes moments from inside the 2026 Oscars

The 2026 Academy Awards was a night of unforgettable moments, but what happened when the ABC broadcast cut to commercial? The star-studded affair, held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, featured some of the industry’s biggest stars, libations provided by Don Julio, beautiful gowns and so much more. TheGrio was inside the theater, where we had an inside look at the top moments — both on screen and off. Keep reading to get the behind-the-scenes tea on all things Oscars.

Michael B. Jordan’s career-defining win

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Best Actor Award for “Sinners”, poses in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan was the man of the hour at 2026 Oscars, where he took home the award for Best Actor for his performance as twins Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.” Beloved by both the community and Hollywood, Jordan received a standing ovation when Adrien Brody announced his name in a category that was fiercely competitive. The crowd was truly elated, erupting into applause as Jordan made his way to the stage, where he thanked his mother, who was sitting in the front row. Later on, Jordan’s mom, brother and other members of his family were spotted making their way into the Governors Ball while Jordan posed for photos with his much-deserved prize. Jordan is only the sixth Black man to win best actor in Oscars history. Congratulations Michael B!

Chase Infiniti solidifies her status as Hollywood’s newest It girl

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti speak during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti dazzled at the 2026 Oscars, where she was met with non-stop recognition and praise. Dressed in a gorgeous lavender Louis Vuitton gown, Infiniti shined as she made her way around the Oscars ceremony. Several A-list stars, including Best Actress nominee Rose Byrne and co-star Teyana Taylor, made a bee-line for the “One Battle After Another” actress, who was spotted laughing and smiling throughout the night. Best Director winner Paul Thomas Anderson even shouted out the Indianapolis native during his acceptance speech, calling Infiniti his “American girl” (a nod to one of her scenes in the film). “One Battle After Another” is Infiniti’s first feature film, but if tonight is any indication, it won’t be her last. Cheers to Hollywood’s newest star!

Ryan Coogler makes history with Zinzi by his side

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler became the second Black filmmaker to win Best Original Screenplay at the 2026 Oscars for writing the horror film “Sinners.” The truly beautiful moment was made sweeter by the appearance of his wife, Zinzi Coogler, who produced the film alongside Ryan. The couple, who married in 2016 after several years together, were inseparable throughout the evening, posing for photos side by side. Ryan made sure his wife was comfortable and looking flawless, holding the train of her dress as they moved through the lobby of the Dolby Theatre before walking inside together. “Zinzi, you’re the best wife and mom in the world,” Ryan said in his acceptance speech. “Every day I get to spend with you is better than the one that came before.” Swoon!

Surprising musical moments

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Artists including (L-R) Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Misty Copeland, Miles Caton, Brittany Howard, Raphael Saadiq and Raphael Thomas perform onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Oscars are all about film, but it was the music that left guests in awe on Sunday. The crowd was overcome with emotion while watching the performance of “Sinners‘” Oscar-nominated original song “I Lied to You,” led by Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq, with some guests wiping away tears. Ballet legend Misty Copeland received some of the biggest applause of the night when she twirled her way to the front of the stage during the performance. The retired American Ballet Theatre ballerina was only a few months removed from a hip replacement surgery when she made her Oscar debut, and the audience made sure to give her her accolades. Later on during the evening, the crowd was pleasantly surprised when Lionel Richie walked on stage to present Best Original Song. Guests gave Richie a standing ovation, making sure the music icon received his flowers. All in all, Black excellence was at the center of the 2026 Oscars.