What the conversation around Teyana Taylor’s Oscars night is really about

Looks like Teyana Taylor had quite the Oscars night.

After appearing at the 98th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old actress and R&B star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her polarizing portrayal of Perfidia Beverly Hills in “One Battle After Another,” has been making headlines and driving online chatter since the big night wrapped.

From adding several more memes to the cultural zeitgeist through her exuberant reactions to her peers taking the stage, to a playful onstage gesture that some said resembled a headlock, to an alleged backstage altercation, there’s been a growing morning-after discourse around the actress’s evening. Some have criticized her candor, even labeling her aggressive, while others have mounted equally passionate defenses.

The star first turned heads when she arrived on the red carpet in a black spaghetti-strap Chanel gown featuring a sheer panel that exposed her famously toned abs, adorned with black and pearl crystals and white accents, along with a skirt that cascaded into black-and-white feathers and a dramatic train.

Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Then, once inside the Dolby Theatre, the actress was seen seated among her “One Battle After Another” castmates, enthusiastically championing much of the night’s biggest moments. She was especially animated in celebrating her peers as they took the stage to accept awards, perform, and present. When Michael B. Jordan accepted the award for Best Actor for his work in “Sinners,” Taylor could be seen pointing directly at him and appearing to mouth something along the lines of “Yes, you!”

Earlier in the evening, when she lost in her category to Amy Madigan, who won for “Weapons” after more than 40 years in the industry, Taylor jumped up from her seat, cheering and clapping, arguably among the loudest in the room, in support of the veteran actress.

Later, when “One Battle After Another” won Best Picture, Taylor joined the cast and producers onstage, but not before wrapping her arm around director Paul Thomas Anderson’s neck and shoulders in an excited moment that has since drawn mild backlash from some online critics who said it resembled a headlock.

Andy Jurgensen, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Cassandra Kulukundis, Shayna McHale AKA Junglepussy, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Chase Infiniti accept the Best Picture award for “One Battle After Another” onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Moments after the awards ceremony wrapped, according to footage and sources inside the Dolby Theatre, Taylor was involved in a tense backstage moment in which she says she was shoved by a male bodyguard. According to sources cited by TMZ, the incident occurred as the actress attempted to join her cast for a photo when a bodyguard physically blocked her and a Warner Bros. executive who was with her.

In footage captured seconds after the alleged encounter, Taylor can be seen visibly upset while confronting the man.

“You’re a man putting your hands on a female! You’re very rude,” she says as two women attempt to comfort her.

As one of the women tries to calm her, Taylor responds, “Because he’s putting his hands on a female. What are you doing? He literally shoved me.”

Referring to the Warner Bros. executive, she adds, “He was even shoving her. He wouldn’t even let her…” before trailing off.

In this handout photo provided by The Academy, the cast and crew of Best Picture winner “One Battle After Another” pose during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)

By the next morning, the discourse around the night’s events had grown into a full-on cultural debate. Some critics online suggested Taylor needed to “read the room” during the ceremony, with one person writing on Threads that the Oscars “is not the BET Awards.” Others pushed back, noting that while director Ryan Coogler was praised for not code-switching during the evening, Taylor was being criticized for what they saw as the same refusal to shrink herself or tone down her Harlem-born confidence. Then there are those who have highlighted how the alleged bodyguard’s shove reflects a pattern of Black women’s treatment at prestigious events.

For many, at the core of the debate lives familiar themes around respectability politics and the ways Black women’s joy, expressiveness, and even basic presence are often policed in elite spaces, where the same exuberance celebrated in others can be seen as “too much” or inappropriate when it comes from them. Mind you, Taylor was celebrating her film, which has been criticized as intensely as it has been lauded, winning the biggest award it could get of the evening.

Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“Teyana Taylor showed up as her authentic self at the Oscars and deserved every bit of that seat. Instead of celebrating her, we’re criticizing her? We have to ask ourselves why we expect Black women to shrink in predominantly white spaces. That’s the real conversation,” a user wrote on Threads.

Addressing the chatter herself on Monday afternoon, the actress took to X to call out the “miserable hearts” who couldn’t just let be happy in peace.

“The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness,” she wrote. “They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship, it unsettles them! like holy water touching a demon. Because clapping for someone else’s victory requires something many people never learned…how to win with grace & pure joy, and how to lose with grace, chin up & dignity.”

But at the same time, maybe even somewhat ironically, one can’t help but notice that the discourse underscores Taylor’s star power. On the morning after Hollywood’s biggest night, being among the most talked-about names—not just for a nomination, but for her presence, personality, and panache—arguably reinforces what her fans already know.

Or, as Beyoncé once put it: “You know you that B— when you cause all this conversation!”