Why Misty Copeland’s ‘Sinners’ Oscars performance meant more than you think

In the days leading up to the Oscars, Timothée Chalamet sparked discussion about the classical arts of ballet and orchestral performances. As social media users shared their mixed reactions to the ‘Marty Supreme” actor’s comments, the Academy Awards announced that trailblazer ballerina Misty Copeland would join “Sinners” stars Miles Caton, Buddy Guy, Jayme Lawson, and more for a special tribute to this year’s most nominated film.

While many noted the petty irony of the announcement timing, Copeland’s presence on that stage carried far more meaning than a cultural clapback.

During the performance of “I Lied to You,” the retired American Ballet Theatre principal joined a sweeping medley of dance styles, an intentional echo of the musical and cultural fusion at the heart of Ryan Coogler’s film “Sinners.” Just as the movie explores how sound and spirit travel across generations, the Oscars performance mirrored that same interconnected lineage of Black artistry.

In “Sinners,” when Caton’s character Sammie performs the Oscar-nominated track, he awakens spirits from the past, present, and future, which are showcased through dance and music. As hip-hop dancers and ancestral African dancers surround “Preacher Boy” in the juke joint, at one point, a Black ballerina twirls across the screen in an all-red ensemble as fire embers begin to appear. Now, to the naked eye, the moment was just Coogler’s way of showcasing the classical dance genre, but for fans of the classical arts, the reference was clear.

“In the movie, Misty is referenced by the red ballerina, a choice that was very intentional, echoing her iconic Firebird costume,” the performance’s creative producer, Sara Göransson told Vogue. “We used to joke on set, ‘Maybe one day we’ll get to do this with the real Misty Copeland.’”

In 2012, Copeland made history by becoming the first Black woman to perform the lead role of “Firebird” for the American Ballet Theatre, in a production choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky and set to Igor Stravinsky’s iconic score. The story of the 1910 ballet centers on a magical firebird whose enchanting movements help a Prince defeat an evil sorcerer. Similar to how Sammie’s voice captivates everyone from the attendees in the juke joint to the vampires outside the juke joint, the Firebird’s dance released a spellbinding enchantment that moves everyone into its rhythm.

In addition to the parallels between Coogler and Stravinsky’s storylines, Copeland’s “Firebird” performance is one of the many hallmarks of the ballerina’s career, which she previously described as a “huge step for the African-American community.”

While she did not perform an excerpt from the “Firebird” choreography, Copeland performed an original piece inspired by Dance Theatre of Harlem’s interpretation of “Firebird.” And to make the moment extra special, Copeland wore an archival piece designed by Geoffrey Holder for the landmark 1982 production of the ballet at the Harlem Dance Theater.

“Ryan Coogler was really interested in having me wear a costume that represented one of the iconic roles that I’ve danced in my career,” Copeland shared. “And I think Firebird really connected to the film and the song in particular, in which there are all of these different spirits of history and culture and music and dance coming up.”

“I got chills and super emotional just with them offering to allow me to wear this part of history,” she continued reflecting on the costume embedded with ancestral elements like the Sankofa symbol.

These details are why her appearance during the “Sinners” Oscars tribute shouldn’t be reduced to the convenient timing of a viral debate about classical art. If anything, Copeland’s presence underlines the layered storytelling of Coogler’s “Sinners.”