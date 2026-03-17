‘Babe, they’re AI’: Zendaya addresses fake wedding photos of her and Tom Holland

While Zendaya won’t confirm whether or not she’s married, she is addressing part of the rumors circulating online. During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the star discussed the growing rumors with the late-night talk show host.

“Really? I haven’t seen any of them,” Zendaya joked when the topic came up. When Kimmel mentioned people going as far as making AI, saying “these AI wedding photos that look very realistic,” the “Euphoria” star explained just how realistic the pictures look.

The wedding photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland generated by AI have garnered 10 million likes. In other words, there's no need to post the real ones anymore. pic.twitter.com/X6s8vep4KX — Kordon (@Kordoneuropa) March 9, 2026

“Many people have been fooled by them,” the Euphoria star confessed in response. “While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’ and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.’”

In fact, even people in her personal life were duped by the deep fakes circulating online, thinking they hadn’t been invited to the “Spiderman” stars’ wedding. Though Zendaya did not drop any hints about whether or not the two tied the knot, social media began speculating about the two’s nuptials after her longtime stylist Law Roach teased the news.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Law Roach told Access Hollywood during the 2026 Actors Awards. When asked, “Is that true?” Roach emphasized, “It’s very true,”

Holland and Zendaya reportedly started dating after working together for the “Spiderman” franchise, where they played Peter Parker and MJ. Sometime between Christmas and New Year’s holidays in 2024, the couple reportedly got engaged and Zendaya seemingly confirmed the news when she appeared at the Golden Globes wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

As social media pieced together rumors about their relationship, both Zendaya and Holland have maintained their privacy about their romance.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone; it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Though fans may not be seeing Zendaya and Holland walk down the aisle any time soon, they can watch her and Robert Pattinson do so in “The Drama” premiere on April 3.