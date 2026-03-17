Cécred is launching styling products and and Beyoncé tested them on the Cowboy Carter Tour

If you’ve ever watched Beyoncé close out a three-hour show with her hair still laid to the gods and thought, “What is her secret?” well, consider that question officially answered.

Cécred, the haircare brand launched by Knowles-Carter in 2024, is expanding into the styling category. The brand just unveiled a seven-piece styling collection dropping Thursday on Cécred’s website, with a retail rollout at Ulta Beauty coming in April.

“A lot of these products were designed from a desire to solve my own issues with my hair while on tour,” Knowles-Carter told WWD. “I don’t use relaxers, so I’m very big on protecting the hair from heat damage when I style. Tour weather is unpredictable. Pouring rain, crazy humidity, some shows in 100 degree weather. I’m drenched in sweat and those styles must make it through a three-hour show. I wasn’t finding stylers that could perform at the necessary level without affecting my hair health.”

The full collection includes a Thermal Shield Mist, Heat-Activated Silk Glaze, Volumizing Mousse, Wrap & Set Foam, Strong Hold Gel, Flexible Hold Hairspray, and an Edge Brush, priced from $18 to $38. And every single one of these has been road-tested on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

“People assume my fans on stage are blowing just for the drama and hairography, but the heat under those lights gets real,” she continued. “I need products strong enough to keep my style while keeping it weightless enough to take flight. It’s taken years with lots of trial and error to find the best formulas. We have put each one of these to the test and I use it on my daughters before everything: blow dry, silk press, braid-out. We tested the mousse on my big Texas blowout all the way back in 2024 for the Super Bowl [ad].”

And like all of Cécred’s products, the new collection was deeply researched for peak effectiveness, according to Mrs. Tina Knowles, who serves as Cécred’s vice chairwoman.

“When we started Cécred, we had this idea to have a working lab and test salon within the headquarters. We also set up a content studio to capture the process and document our growth,” Knowles said. “It was important for us to give our customers a bird’s eye view of the day-to-day of running Cécred while making sure they were part of the process.”

“Clean is important to us. We do so much research and development on that, and on the styling. I’m a hair stylist, so I know the effects of products. Even the hairspray is pliable. It’s not going to make your hair sticky or like you’ve got a helmet on,” she added.

These styling products took “years and years” to ideate and perfect, according to Grace Ray, Cécred’s chief executive officer, and are designed “to shield and protect hair, allowing you to do the most without doing the damage.”

“There is a styling product in the collection for whatever hair you are wearing: silky straight, big-body blowouts, buss-downs, braid-outs, slick-backs. And our advanced new technology, StemShield Complex, is something special to keep your hair healthy,” Knowles-Carter added. “I am proud that we have you covered from wash day to everything in between, and we will continue to invest in the best innovation for everyone’s hair needs.”

The Cécred styling collection drops Thursday at cecred.com and will be available at Ulta in April.