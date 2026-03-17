JAŸ-Z will headline the Roots Picnic 2026: ‘Philly, It’s time!’

Jay-Z is gearing up to join The Roots as a headliner for the 2026 Roots Picnic.

Set for May 30 through May 31, the long-running Philadelphia festival will also relocate to the Belmont Plateau this year following a recent venue change, Variety reported.

The hip-hop mogul will top the bill on May 30, marking a rare reunion with The Roots and their first time sharing the stage together in more than 10 years.

“Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us,” said Shawn Gee, The Roots’ manager and president of Live Nation Urban, in a statement to Billboard.

The set will also mark Jay-Z’s first major live appearance since he made a surprise onstage cameo during Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour stop in Paris in June 2025, where the couple thrilled the crowd with performances of “Crazy in Love,” “N—s in Paris,” and “Drunk in Love.”

Since the start of the year, fans have speculated that something was in the works with Hov. Along with the 30th anniversary of “Reasonable Doubt” and the upcoming 25th anniversary of “The Blueprint,” the rapper has been dropping subtle hints, including briefly restoring the umlaut to his name, JAŸ-Z, in tribute to his debut album. He has also launched a new website, released select tracks on vinyl, and made the original version of “Dead Presidents” available on streaming platforms.

“Philly, It’s time! Our May 30th Roots Picnic headliner is none other than JAŸ-Z,” festival organizers wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram that included a text graphic of announcing Jay-Z as the headliner.

Presale tickets for the two-day Roots Picnic, taking place May 30–31, are available now. General ticket sales begin March 18 at 10 a.m. ET, with additional lineup announcements expected later this week.