Kiki Shepard, famed co-host of ‘Showtime At The Apollo’ passes away at 74

For a generation, she was one of the faces of “Showtime at the Apollo.” Now, fans are mourning the loss of co-host Kiki Shepard.

Shepard, who first took the stage at the famed Apollo Theater in 1987, died Monday at the age of 74. According to TMZ, she suffered a massive heart attack.

On “Apollo,” Shepard helped introduce future stars to the stage for the show’s famed amateur contest, as well as for live performances by some of the era’s top stars. Alongside a rotating cast of hosts, from Mark Curry to Sinbad, Mo’Nique to Steve Harvey, viewers came to know Shepard through her style and grace, especially her leopard print dresses. Despite her run on “Apollo” concluding in 2002, Shepard always found herself connected to the show in some ways, even when she briefly made cameo appearances on shows like “A Different World,” “Baywatch,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and more.

Before she became well-known to “Apollo” viewers, Shepard performed on Broadway, starring in several plays ranging from “Porgy and Bess” to “Your Arms Are Too Short To Box With God.”

In a touching tribute shared on social media, Elgin Charles said of Shepard, “Kiki was more than a cultural icon and the soul of Showtime at the Apollo; she was my sister in spirit. She was the definition of genuine—a woman of immense grace who championed the fight against Sickle Cell with the same passion she brought to the stage.”

It is with a heavy, shattered heart that I process the sudden passing of my dear friend, the legendary Kiki Shepard. To lose a light so bright without warning feels like a theft of time, leaving an ache that words can barely touch.



​Kiki was more than a cultural icon and the… pic.twitter.com/0zoO6wnVYk — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) March 17, 2026

He added, “To her family, our mutual friends, and the community she served so tirelessly: we have lost a giant. Kiki represented the very best of us, and while her physical presence is gone, her legacy as a champion for our people and a loyal friend will never fade. Rest in power, my sweet friend. You are forever loved and will be profoundly missed.”