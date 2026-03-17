Samira Wiley exits Obamas-produced Broadway revival of ‘Proof’ due to medical condition

The revival of “Proof” on Broadway is set to get a significant casting change.

Samira Wiley of “Orange Is The New Black” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” fame is withdrawing from the Broadway production due to a “treatable medical condition that calls for her full attention.” The production has replaced Wiley with actress Kara Young, who will be starring on Broadway for the third consecutive year after winning back-to-back Tony Awards for her roles in Ossie Davis’ “Purlie Victorious” in 2024 and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “Purpose” in 2025.

Young is also set to star opposite Keke Palmer in the upcoming Boots Riley film, “I Love Boosters.”

For Wiley, “Proof” would have marked the Juilliard grad’s Broadway debut. She’s already enthralled audiences on the small screen with an Emmy win portraying Moira in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and earned two SAG Awards for Best Ensemble for her time on “Orange Is The New Black.”

Starring Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle and Jin Ha, “Proof” follows Catherine (Edebiri), the daughter of a mathematics professor (Cheadle), who finds a notebook containing a revolutionary proof after his death. Young will take on Wiley’s role of Claire, Catherine’s older sister, while Ha will portray Hal, one of Catherine’s father’s last Ph.D students.

As Catherine grapples with the possibility that she may share her father’s traits, Claire returns to the family shortly after his death, years after leaving both Catherine and her father behind to make a new life in New York City.

The David Auburn play premiered off-Broadway in 2000, won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize, and won the 2001 Tony Award for Best Play. The popularity of “Proof” both on and off-Broadway led to a 2005 film adaptation starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Anthony Hopkins. The revival is being produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company.

The revival, directed by Thomas Kail, is set to run a 16-week engagement starting March 31 at the Booth Theatre, with an April 16 opening night.