Tuskegee men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor preparing lawsuit against Morehouse, two officers after viral incident

The fallout from a January incident involving Tuskegee University and Morehouse College could potentially wind up in court.

Tuskegee men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor, through his legal representation, is planning a lawsuit against Morehouse and two police officers after he was escorted off the court in handcuffs following an on-court incident he was reportedly attempting to diffuse.

TUSKEGEE, AL — Tuskegee University Head Basketball Coach #BenjyTaylor, who was needlessly handcuffed and escorted off the court following Tuskegee’s Division II HBCU matchup against Morehouse College in January, will join his legal team for a press conference announcing the… pic.twitter.com/LuzKfu2bTN — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) March 18, 2026

Taylor will formally announce the lawsuit on Friday (Mar. 20).

During the contest at Morehouse, Taylor was seen speaking to officers, allegedly asking them to enforce conference-mandated security protocols after several Morehouse football players joined the handshake line with Morehouse basketball players. Footage captured Taylor being placed in cuffs and led out of the gym.

We have new new footage and insight from Tuskegee 👀: https://t.co/eDyEz8cuSK pic.twitter.com/WdcYkcaCpE — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) February 1, 2026



“I am at a loss for words, and I am upset about how I was violated and treated today,” Taylor said at the time in a statement shared by multiple media outlets. “For my players, my family and people of Tuskegee to witness that is heartbreaking for me. I was simply trying to get the football team out of the handshake line as they were following right behind me and the team yelling obscenities! It was a very dangerous situation.”

Civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels, John Burris, Gerald Griggs, and Gregory Reynald Williams are representing Taylor in the lawsuit.

The SIAC ultimately fined Morehouse an undisclosed amount for their role in the incident.

“While Morehouse leadership and I take the SIAC’s findings seriously, we have questions about an investigation that did not include a request for the College’s input but ultimately determined responsibility and a fine,” Morehouse College President F. DuBois Bowman said in a statement. “This falls short of the due diligence expected of a fair and comprehensive process, and we are engaging directly with the SIAC to reconsider, given the precedent such decisions set for all SIAC institutions.”