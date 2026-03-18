Chiney Ogwumike steps into her spotlight with ESPN’s new digital show

A new digital sports show is on ESPN, and it’s led by a Black woman! As of March 17, basketball player turned sports commentator Chiney Ogwumike is leading “Chiney Today,” a digital show that will air twice a week and be a “home for hoops, headlines, and happy times.”

“Basketball has always been so much bigger than final buzzers and box scores – it’s culture, community and global connection. I have been blessed to witness the game from every angle; on the court, in the studio, and even as a fan,” said Ogwumike in a press release.

“Chiney Today is about bringing all of that together, covering the entire basketball landscape in one place. We’re not only breaking down the game at the highest level, but we’re also getting into everything that gives hoops its heartbeat.”

Since transitioning into her role as a sports analyst, the two-time WNBA All-Star has become one of the most influential voices in sports media for both men’s and women’s basketball. In 2020, Ogwumike became the first Black woman to host a national, daily sports talk radio show and was the first athlete to be a full-time broadcaster while simultaneously playing professionally. Though she is no longer actively playing, she still feels connected to the players on the court through her work as a multi-platform host and analyst for ESPN on programs like “NBA Today,” “NBA Countdown,” “First Take,” and more.

“I’ve been fighting for this opportunity for a long time,” she told People magazine. “And I don’t take this for granted because I know I’m doing this for the players and for the locker rooms that I was in and for the moment that we’re in.”

She continued: “What gives me the most joy is when I’m on-air in a moment that matters and I get players saying, ‘Thank you for being my voice’ and then also them understanding that I’m going to have to be critical, I’m going to have to talk about your great performance and I’m going to have to talk about your tougher performance.”

On “Chiney Today,” produced by ESPN and Omaha Productions, the new show plans to unpack the biggest moments shaping the game each week, explain why they matter, and ultimately bridge the gap between sports and media conversations.

“Chiney has an incredible ability to connect leagues, players, and audiences through both insight and authenticity,” said Mike Foss, ESPN Senior Vice President of Sports Studio & Entertainment. “She’s a trusted voice across our basketball coverage, and Chiney Today gives her a platform to lead thoughtful, dynamic conversations that reflect how fans experience the game today.”

Described as a place where “elite analysis meets real conversation,” fans can watch “Chiney Today” on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all digital show and podcast platforms.’

Check out her debut episode below: