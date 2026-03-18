Corinne Bailey Rae and Ravyn Lenae launch mental health series from Billboard and BetterHelp

Corinne Bailey Rae and Ravyn Lenae are getting candid about what it really takes to protect your mental health while navigating a career in music.

On Monday, March 16, Billboard magazine announced that therapy platform BetterHelp has signed on as its first-ever Official Mental Health Partner and will debut a new video series, Like Minded, later this month. The first episode features the 47-year-old British singer and the 27-year-old R&B star in conversation about the emotional realities of the industry.

The partnership will unfold as a year-long initiative focused on the intersection of music and mental wellness, with conversations timed to major editorial moments and original storytelling throughout 2026. Through the series, artists will open up about their personal mental health journeys and reflect on how the pressures of the industry have shifted across generations, genres, and different stages of fame.

Filmed during this year’s South by Southwest festival on Saturday, March 14, the “Put Your Records On” singer and the “Love Me Not” songstress came together for the inaugural episode. The conversation, which offered an intimate look at how artists at different points in their careers process mental health challenges, was led by BetterHelp’s Vice President of Clinical Quality and Innovation, Dr. Russell DuBois, alongside Billboard moderator Delisa Shannon.

“If you do have people in your life…whether they’re in the family or whether they’re friends or a professional, I think it’s so useful to be able to let these feelings out in a real healthy way,” Rae said, per the release.

Lenae opened up about the emotional toll that can come even when success is unfolding as planned.

“What you don’t expect is the loneliness of it,” Lenae admitted, per Billboard. “I remember being on tour and I remember crying one day in my hotel room and being confused about why I’m crying because everything’s going so well. I haven’t seen my family, I haven’t spent time doing normal things I love to do, and from this point on I know my schedule’s gonna be cram-packed.”

The singer also shared that while she previously sought therapy, she has stepped away from sessions in recent months but plans to return.

Bailey Rae echoed similar sentiments.

“The idea your life is changing and it will never change back. I wish somebody said to me that all these things are for a season,” she said. “They’ll be a season where you’re the hottest thing on the planet. But guess what? It won’t last forever.”

The “Like Minded” series is designed to highlight the total emotional spectrum of life as an artist, using music as a lens to explore the very human experiences behind the spotlight.

Following its SXSW preview, the debut episode featuring Bailey Rae and Lenae is expected to premiere across Billboard’s digital platforms later this month.