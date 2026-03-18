Aldis Hodge’s ‘Cross’ renewed on Amazon Prime Video for season 3

Where there is crime, Aldis Hodge and Alex Cross will be there.

Following the airing of the show’s second season on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer revealed that “Cross” would be returning for another season of murder mysteries, trysts, twists and more in Washington D.C.

Without giving too much away, the tagline for season 3 reads that Cross will “continue to expand the high-stakes world of the iconic character, building on the show’s gripping storytelling and powerful performances.”

Starring Hodge as the titular character created by James Patterson, the Amazon Prime series features Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd and Johnny Ray Gill.

Fans online flocked to the show’s second season after season one premiered to outstanding numbers in 2024, ranking as the third-most-watched premiere on the streamer in 2025.

“From the beginning, Cross has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling,” Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. “Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience.”

Season one became a hit with viewers following the weaving storyline of a serial killer attacking vulnerable people in D.C. as Cross came to deal with the trauma of losing his wife. Season two focused on a billionaire needing protection from the FBI after a dangerous killer pinpointed him as their next victim. However, the end of season 2 left viewers for a loop after Cross makes a shocking decision that will cause immediate ripples once season 3 kicks off.

Last year, the show won Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards.