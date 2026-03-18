Niecy Nash reveals birthday trip to Mexico became ‘scary’ amid cartel violence

Niecy Nash certainly had one birthday to remember.

On Friday, March 13, the 56-year-old actress celebrated her Feb. 23 birthday with a belated Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls era-themed bash in Los Angeles that brought out the likes of Ava DuVernay, Winnie Harlow, Kandi Burruss, Jasmine Crockett, Bozoma Saint John, June Ambrose, her Oscar-nominated “All’s Fair” costar Teyana Taylor, and plenty more.

“A• Time • Was • Had,” the “Claws” alum wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram that included a carousel of images from the star-studded function. “So much fun!”

In several of the photos, the actress posed in a black lace-up dress version of Jordan’s famous #23 Chicago Bulls jersey and a bedazzled pair of red, black, and white Jordans, alongside her spouse Betts, and many friends and family members taking part in the festivities.

While she was all smiles during the belated festivities, they stood in stark contrast to how she spent her actual birthday. According to her, she journeyed to Mexico only to be caught in the crosshairs of the recent cartel violence in the country.

On Feb. 25, two days after her Feb. 23 birthday, the 56-year-old actress revealed in an Instagram post that she was finally home after getting caught up in the crosshairs of recent cartel violence in Mexico following the killing of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel on Feb. 22 .

“FINALLY‼️ Home from Puerto Vallarta 😳Went to celebrate my bday with my family, and got caught up in the cartel attacks,” the “All’s Fair” star wrote.

She added that the video featuring herself, her mother, her three children, their close friends, and her spouse Jessica Betts, was posted as a “thank you” to everyone who “covered us in prayer, sent well wishes, made calls to the US Embassy and shared your connects to get us out!”

“Challenges for sure showed up BUT GOD! 🙏🏾 Black people are so resilient! One thing for sure, two things for certain We. Will. Keep. Our. JOY! In the middle that packed airport where so many were frustrated over cancelled flights, long lines, and minimal seating , our joy was on full display!” she wrote.

Speaking to People magazine at her party, she described the experience as “scary.”

“It was scary because I let my kids bring their friends,” she explained. “So I had other people’s children. It was scary, but we got out unscathed … thanks to the Most High.”

She added, “That’s why you have to take every moment to celebrate joy, celebrate life, all the things.”