‘For the ladies’: Tank and Tyrese to put on for TGT with Verzuz event

Tyrese and Tank are, without a doubt, two of the more notable R&B singers of their time, from “Sweet Lady” to “Maybe I Deserve,” “Signs of Love Making,” and “When We.” Even during their time in the R&B supergroup TGT (Tank, Ginuwine, Tyrese), the two serenaded ladies and gave fans slow-burning hits like “I Need.”

Now Black Ty and the R&B General are set to square off in a Verzuz.

The brand announced that the two R&B singers would take part in an event airing live from Los Angeles on March 26.

Tank #VERZUZ Tyrese 🔥 For the Ladies



Live from Los Angeles. March 26th, 5:30 PM PT

Stream it live on VERZUZTV IG and Apple Music

🎟️See it in person: https://t.co/D70DlsIAYT@TheRealTank @Tyrese pic.twitter.com/kiiWPb9Eb6 — VERZUZ TV (@verzuzonline) March 18, 2026

The origins of how fans got a Tank versus Tyrese Verzuz date back to 2022. During an appearance on Noreaga’s “Drink Champs” podcast, Tank revealed he and his former TGT mate would go toe-to-toe with vocal runs to prove which singer was better.

“It was a run for run…Tyrese will tell you we went run for run on an EOL, “Elements of Life,” video shoot,” Tank recalled. “We went note for note and I said, ‘This is why I’m different.’ And he said, ‘Oooh,’ and that’s when he became my friend.”

On Instagram, Tyrese verified the story, but with one small caveat.

“Dear King Vocal let me be very very clear I don’t want NOOOOOO smoke on vocals,” he wrote. But, seldom missing an opportunity to flex his competitiveness, he continued by writing, “When it comes to HIT vs HITS…I want all the smoke but I’m still not doing a Verzus with you cause you’re my brother…So we’re clear…I have no idea why the game want us to battle but I get it…”

Things have changed. After Black Ty reportedly said he could take Tank in a Verzuz, one fan came to Tank’s defense.

“I really don’t know what @Tyrese was thinking saying he can beat @TheRealTank in a #VERZUZ,” the fan wrote on March 8. “Man it ain’t close lol.”

I really don’t know what @Tyrese was thinking saying he can beat @TheRealTank in a #VERZUZ

Man it ain’t close lol — Desmond BOOGIE Yates (@PrisonerOfWar10) March 8, 2026

It’s like if @Tyrese plays #SignsOfLoveMakin which is one of his biggest songs and absolutely amazing. @TheRealTank could literally play #NothingOn which wasn’t even a single and win that round. He ain’t even gotta pull out #WhenWe or #FuckinWitMe and I can go on and on 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Desmond BOOGIE Yates (@PrisonerOfWar10) March 8, 2026

And now, Tank and Tyrese will have to prove it on stage in L.A.