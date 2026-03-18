Who is that? Kevin Hart wax figure goes viral

Celebrity wax figures are typically known to be eerily identical to the stars they are inspired by. However, this week, Kevin Hart is going viral for the opposite reason. Recently, a new figure of the “Ride Along” star debuted at Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, per People magazine. And though the signage says Kevin Hart, fans were confused when looking at the figure whose facial features look noticeably different from those of the award-winning comedian and actor.

Even the comedian chimed in on the discourse himself.

“WTTTTFFFFF …. What did I do to these people…. This is an attack…. Who in the f—k is this?????? At this point, these museums are just trying to make me cry 🥺😂😂😂😂….. This s—t has to stop,” Hart wrote on Instagram, posting a video of the figure. “I demand a redo damn it!!!!!!!”

While Hart shared his outrage, fans wasted no time cracking jokes in his comment section about how everything from the features to the complexion look nothing like the “Jumanji” star.

“You asked for Kevin Hart and got Kevin The Weeknd,” one user wrote.

Another added: “That ain’t Kevin Hart, that’s Kevin Corazon.”

Some even went as far as to note that the figure looks more like TV host Jawn Murray than Kevin Hart.

As of now, the museum has yet to address the discourse surrounding Hart’s wax figure.