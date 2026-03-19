‘The Masked Singer’ raises the stakes with latest two-contestant elimination

*SPOILER ALERT*

Two more celebrities were unmasked on the latest episode of “The Masked Singer,” as a double elimination sent both Greg Mathis and Evan Ross home, according to EOnline news.

During the March 18 episode of the Fox competition series, contestants Stingray and 14 Karat Carrot were eliminated after performing as part of the show’s themed “Star Trek Night.” As usual, the episode combined musical performances with clues and guesses from the celebrity panel.

The first reveal of the night came after 14 Karat Carrot performed “Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire. After landing in the bottom, the character was unmasked as Greg Mathis, the longtime judge and TV personality best known for his courtroom show, “Judge Mathis.” Among the judges, Robin Thicke was the only one to correctly guess Mathis’ identity, helped by clues like the scales of justice featured on the costume.

Mathis even hinted at his reveal before the unmasking, noting the irony of being judged on stage after years of serving as a judge himself.

Later in the episode, Stingray also faced elimination after performing “Starboy” by The Weeknd. The character was then revealed to be Evan Ross, an actor and musician who is also the son of legendary singer Diana Ross.

Ross’s identity proved easier for the panel to crack. All four judges ultimately agreed on his identity, aided by clues referencing his upbringing around famous figures, including a nod to Michael Jackson. In a pre-reveal hint, Ross shared that he had been surrounded by “amazing people” from a young age, reinforcing the connection.

His appearance also sparked additional speculation among fans, as guest judge Kelly Osbourne had previously guessed that another contestant, Galaxy Girl, might be Ross’s wife, Ashlee Simpson. If true, it would mean the couple competed on the show at the same time, though Galaxy Girl has not yet been revealed.

The double elimination continues a season filled with surprising reveals and a wide range of celebrity contestants. As the competition narrows, remaining performers face increasing pressure to impress both the judges and viewers.

With more unmaskings ahead, “The Masked Singer” continues to deliver the mix of mystery and performance that has kept audiences guessing each week.