Kevin Hart launches ‘Funny AF’ to find next stand-up star on Netflix

Kevin Hart is stepping into a new role as a talent scout with his upcoming Netflix series “Funny AF with Kevin Hart,” a stand-up competition designed to find the next breakout comedy star.

Set to premiere on April 20, the series will bring together rising comedians from across the country, all competing for a major prize: their own Netflix stand-up special. The show unfolds over three weeks, building toward two live episodes where the audience plays a direct role in choosing the winner, according to the press release from Netflix/Tudum.

Unlike traditional competition formats, “Funny AF” will feature real-time voting during its semifinal and finale episodes, scheduled for May 4 and May 5. Viewers around the world will be able to cast their votes live, adding an interactive element that could shape the future of stand-up comedy.

Hart won’t be making decisions alone. The series will feature a rotating lineup of guest judges, including Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Segura, Kumail Nanjiani, Chelsea Handler, and Nikki Glaser. Each brings their own perspective and experience to evaluating contestants as they perform a series of stand-up sets.

The concept reflects Netflix’s continued investment in comedy, particularly in spotlighting new voices while leveraging established stars to guide the process. For Hart, the project aligns with his long-standing focus on mentorship and expanding opportunities within comedy.

The competition format also mirrors the evolving nature of entertainment, where audience engagement plays a larger role in determining success. By incorporating live voting, the show gives viewers a direct stake in discovering and elevating new talent.

While Netflix has not yet revealed the full list of contestants, anticipation is building around the mix of personalities and comedic styles that will take the stage. With Hart at the helm and a panel of seasoned comics offering feedback, “Funny AF” aims to balance humor with high-stakes competition.

As the premiere date approaches, the series is positioned as both a showcase for emerging comedians and a new way for audiences to engage with stand-up in real time. For one winner, it will also mark a major career breakthrough, earning a Netflix special and a spot in the next generation of comedy stars.