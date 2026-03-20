Marlon Wayans and Keke Palmer to star in ‘Ride or Die’ as Lionsgate picks up film

A new action-comedy pairing is officially in the works, as Lionsgate has acquired “Ride or Die,” a romantic buddy-cop film set to star Marlon Wayans and Keke Palmer.

According to Deadline, the project, described as a mix of romance, action, and comedy, will follow two very different detectives forced to work together on a high-stakes case. Wayans is set to play Martin Banks, a seasoned robbery detective, while Palmer will portray Tami Moore, a tough and unapologetic narcotics detective. The two characters are paired up to track down a billion-dollar cache of stolen opioids taken from a multinational pharmaceutical company, drugs that could have devastating consequences if they hit the streets of Chicago.

According to reports, the film blends explosive action with romantic tension, with Wayans describing it as “When Harry Met Sally with guns,” referencing the classic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.

Wayans also co-wrote the screenplay alongside longtime collaborator Rick Alvarez. Both are producing the film through their company Ugly Baby, alongside Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher of Original Film. Palmer and her mother, Sharon Palmer, are also in talks to serve as executive producers.

The casting brings together two performers known for their range across comedy, drama, and blockbuster projects. Wayans, a longtime staple in film and television comedy, continues to expand his work behind the scenes as a writer and producer. Palmer, meanwhile, remains one of the industry’s busiest multi-hyphenates, balancing acting, hosting, and producing across film, television, and digital platforms.

The deal underscores Lionsgate’s continued investment in character-driven action films, especially those that blend genres and feature strong on-screen chemistry between leads. With its mix of humor, romance, and high-stakes storytelling, “Ride or Die” is positioned as a fresh take on the traditional buddy-cop formula.

While a release date has not yet been announced, the project is already generating attention due to its star power and unique premise. If successful, it could carve out a new lane within the action-comedy space, one that leans just as heavily on emotional connection as it does on explosive set pieces.

As development moves forward, “Ride or Die” will be one to watch as it brings together two dynamic stars for what promises to be both a high-energy and character-driven story.