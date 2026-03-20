Nelly and Ashanti’s reality series renewed for season 2 at Peacock

Peacock is bringing back one of its breakout reality series, renewing “Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together” for a second season following a strong debut, according to Deadline.

According to Peacock, production on the new season is set to begin this month, with the show expected to return later this year. The renewal comes after the series premiered in June 2025 and quickly became one of the platform’s most successful unscripted freshman titles, ranking as its second highest-reaching original in that category.

The series follows music stars Nelly and Ashanti, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their personal and professional lives. The couple, who first began dating in 2003, reunited years later and married in 2023, solidifying their status as one of music’s most recognizable duos.

Season two is expected to pick up as the pair navigate a new phase of life together. Now parents to their son, KK, born in July 2024, the couple will balance raising a young child with managing their careers, business ventures, and public personas.

According to the official description, the upcoming season will provide a more intimate look at their evolving relationship, focusing on how they handle family life alongside global careers in entertainment.

Both artists bring decades of success to the series. Nelly rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like “Country Grammar (Hot),” “Hot in Herre,” “Ride Wit Me,” and “Dilemma,” earning multiple Grammy Awards throughout his career. Ashanti also became a major force in music during that era, debuting with “Foolish” in 2002 and later expanding into acting, including roles in films like “John Tucker Must Die” and “Coach Carter.”

Beyond their on-screen roles, the couple also serves as executive producers on the project, alongside a broader production team. The series is produced by Pantheon Media Group and Velvet Hammer Media.

The renewal signals continued interest in celebrity-driven reality content, especially shows that offer a mix of nostalgia, relationship storytelling, and access to the personal lives of well-known figures.

With a second season on the way, “Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together” is set to explore the couple’s journey further, this time with even more focus on family, growth, and the realities of building a life together in the spotlight.