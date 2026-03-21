Dawn Staley gives an HBCU team a taste of luxury before NCAA Tournament showdown

Dawn Staley surprised Southern University’s women’s basketball team with a small but meaningful gesture — a taste of luxury.

Fresh off their 65-53 First Four win over Samford, the Lady Jaguars were met with an unexpected visit from the South Carolina head coach ahead of their NCAA Tournament matchup. But Staley didn’t come empty-handed. She brought gifts: samples of her signature Louis Vuitton fragrance, giving each player a tangible glimpse of the standard she’s set at the top of the sport.

For an HBCU program, the gesture landed as more than just thoughtful. It was a reminder of what visibility, investment, and care can look like, even in the middle of March Madness.

Dawn Staley made sure to get the Jaguars right, after their win over Samford 🤩



📺 ESPN2#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/MQfoFeP5a8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 20, 2026

“Her being here, getting to hear the words she had for our team, it was just great,” Southern guard Mykayla Cunningham said. “It’s great that she took the time out because she’s a very busy woman.”

The moment didn’t distract from the reality ahead. Cunningham noted that Staley was still every bit the competitor, watching closely and preparing as any elite coach would.

“She’s smart,” Cunningham added. “She sat and watched the game. Wrote down notes about both teams; she’s going to be prepared. And that’s how we have to come out and be prepared against her.”

The balance between pouring into players and preparing to beat them is part of what has defined Staley’s legacy.

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Southern head coach Carlos Funchess kept his focus on the challenge in front of his team.

“When it comes to South Carolina, of course, we just have to go out and compete,” he said. “Play our game and try to do the best that we can. … I love my kids — they’re going to give you 100% every night.”

Still, the significance of Staley’s gesture extends beyond one game.

A proud HBCU alum of Cheyney University, Staley has long used her platform to uplift HBCU programs — from scheduling matchups against them to advocating for greater respect in how they’re seeded and supported. Under her leadership, South Carolina has shared the court with schools like Norfolk State and Coppin State, helping to bring broader visibility to programs that are often overlooked.

Saturday’s matchup marks the first time South Carolina will face Southern University, adding another layer to a moment already rich with meaning. For the Lady Jaguars, it’s an opportunity to represent not just their program, but the broader HBCU community on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

And before the game even begins, they’ll carry with them a reminder of what’s possible — not just in competition, but in how the game can look and feel at its highest level.